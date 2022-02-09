 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Church releases groundbreaking date, site location and rendering for fifth temple in Argentina

By Trent Toone
An exterior rendering of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new temple will be held April 9, 2022.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A groundbreaking date is scheduled for Argentina’s newest temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday in a news release.

When is the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple groundbreaking?

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple will be held on Saturday, April 9.

  • Elder Joaquin E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy and the second counselor in the church’s South America South Area presidency, will preside at the ceremony. Attendance at the event will be by invitation only.
  • A site location and exterior rendering for the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple were also released Wednesday.

History of Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

Where will the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple be built?

  • The single-story temple of approximately 19,000 square feet to be built on an 8.14-acre site at Aldea Romana over Cabrera Avenue in Bahía Blanca, Argentina.
  • A 25,000-square-foot ancillary building also will be built on the site to provide patron housing and a distribution center.
A map shows the location of the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How many Latter-day Saint temples are in Argentina?

The Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple will be the South American country’s fifth Latter-day Saint temple.

There are more than 470,000 Latter-day Saints attending close to 735 congregations in Argentina, according to the church’s newsroom.

