Church releases groundbreaking date, site location and rendering for fifth temple in Argentina

A groundbreaking date is scheduled for Argentina’s newest temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday in a news release.

When is the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple groundbreaking?

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple will be held on Saturday, April 9.

Elder Joaquin E. Costa, a General Authority Seventy and the second counselor in the church’s South America South Area presidency, will preside at the ceremony. Attendance at the event will be by invitation only.

A site location and exterior rendering for the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple were also released Wednesday.

History of Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple

The Bahía Blanca temple was one of eight new sites announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the April 2020 general conference.

Where will the Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple be built?

The single-story temple of approximately 19,000 square feet to be built on an 8.14-acre site at Aldea Romana over Cabrera Avenue in Bahía Blanca, Argentina.

A 25,000-square-foot ancillary building also will be built on the site to provide patron housing and a distribution center.

How many Latter-day Saint temples are in Argentina?

The Bahía Blanca Argentina Temple will be the South American country’s fifth Latter-day Saint temple.

There are more than 470,000 Latter-day Saints attending close to 735 congregations in Argentina, according to the church’s newsroom.