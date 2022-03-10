This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

The president of Latter-day Saint Charities countered a common criticism of religion today during a presentation she made last week about the need for governments and faiths to work together to provide humanitarian aid.

Sister Sharon Eubank noted the same thing I and perhaps you have seen repeated on social media and elsewhere without context, the charge that churches have contributed to wars and other conflicts.

The best antidote to any ill done in the name of religion is better religion, said Sister Eubank, who also is the first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The solution to extreme Islam is authentic Islam and the best answer to Christian extremism is authentic Christianity, she said. The best works of believers bless communities. Real, authentic faith inspires acts of love and lifting while distorted belief leads to conflict.

“Faith,” she said, “is actually the answer.”

Sister Eubank not only invited listeners to commit more fully to living the two great commandments of loving God and their neighbors, and not only called on government leaders to partner with faith-based charities and religious groups to enhance sustainable development and humanitarian aid.

She also issued a call to journalists.

“I would call on media to balance their reporting to respect the roles that are uniquely played by religion and faith in society and share stories of goodness and humanity and faith in God and cooperation.”

A few days after her remarks, the president of the Religious Freedom & Business Foundation noted that research and history show how government missteps regarding religion can lead to wars, such as when a government favors one religion.

“... it is not religion itself that leads to violent persecution and conflict, but the level of social and government regulations on religion,” Brian Grim wrote.

He added:

“While religion is definitely part of (the Ukraine) war, I would point out that it is not religion in general, but a government’s restrictions on religion and favoritism of religion that are predictors of whether a state will be predisposed to starting a war.”

Following up on my ‘new’ relatives:

A hearty thank you to all who used the “Relatives at RootsTech” tool on the FamilySearch app to see if we are related and sent me notes.

I received emails and Facebook messages from many of you and saw hundreds of alerts pop up on my phone showing that readers had used the link in last week’s newsletter to check out our relationship and the relatives tool.

I hope you had as much fun with the tool as I did. I now have 60,128 living relatives who signed into the tool. I hope you found many of your own living relatives.

Remember, the Relatives at RootsTech tool will be disabled on March 26, so use it while you can.

You can also read how RootsTech smashed its attendance record this year here.

