Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 
Faith Utah

Crane lifts new Angel Moroni statue atop spire of Layton Utah Temple

Trent Toone By Trent Toone
 March 10, 2022 1:50 p.m. MST
Crane lifts new Angel Moroni statue atop spire of Layton Utah Temple
An aerial view of the Layton Utah Temple as a crane places the Angel Moroni statue atop the front spire on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

F. Marshall Thompson

A shiny Angel Moroni statue was placed atop the Layton Utah Temple Wednesday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Photos and videos of a crane lifting the iconic statue to the front spire of the Layton temple were posted on social media.

Workers prepare to hoist the Angel Moroni statue atop the Layton Utah Temple on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Chad Hawkins

“Today at 11:06 am, the Angel Moroni Statue was hoisted into position on the Layton Utah Temple,” Chad Hawkins, an artist and Latter-day Saint wrote in his Facebook post. “It was a true honor to witness this historic milestone. I love the temple and look forward to serving in this beautiful temple someday!”

The statue, made of fiberglass and covered by gold leaf, was sculpted by Karl Quilter, according to Hawkins.

Moroni was the angelic messenger who showed Joseph Smith the location of the golden plates he later used to translate The Book of Mormon.

Cranes and workers place the Angel Moroni atop the Layton Utah Temple on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

F. Marshall Thompson
Crews place the Angel Moroni statue atop the Layton Utah Temple on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

F. Marshall Thompson
A crane places the Angel Moroni statue atop the Layton Utah Temple on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

F. Marshall Thompson
The Angel Moroni statue was placed atop the Layton Utah Temple on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Rory Wallwork
The Angel Moroni statue was placed atop the Layton Utah Temple on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Rory Wallwork
The Angel Moroni statue was placed atop the Layton Utah Temple on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Rory Wallwork
Cranes and workers place the Angel Moroni atop the Layton Utah Temple on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
The Layton Utah Temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the April 2018 general conference.

The site location of the temple was released on July 15, 2019.

An exterior rendering was released on Oct. 8, 2019.

Elder Craig C. Christensen presided at the groundbreaking ceremony on May 23, 2020.

The church has not yet released open house or dedication dates for the Layton temple.

