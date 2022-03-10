A shiny Angel Moroni statue was placed atop the Layton Utah Temple Wednesday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Photos and videos of a crane lifting the iconic statue to the front spire of the Layton temple were posted on social media.

Workers prepare to hoist the Angel Moroni statue atop the Layton Utah Temple on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Chad Hawkins

“Today at 11:06 am, the Angel Moroni Statue was hoisted into position on the Layton Utah Temple,” Chad Hawkins, an artist and Latter-day Saint wrote in his Facebook post. “It was a true honor to witness this historic milestone. I love the temple and look forward to serving in this beautiful temple someday!”

The statue, made of fiberglass and covered by gold leaf, was sculpted by Karl Quilter, according to Hawkins.

Moroni was the angelic messenger who showed Joseph Smith the location of the golden plates he later used to translate The Book of Mormon.

The Layton Utah Temple was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the April 2018 general conference.

The site location of the temple was released on July 15, 2019.

The Angel Moroni is safely atop the Layton Utah Temple… “And I saw another angel fly in the midst of heaven, having the everlasting gospel to preach unto them that dwell on the earth, and to every nation, and kindred, and tongue, and people…” - Rev. 14:6 👊❤️ pic.twitter.com/ScutjAyqHc — Clint Morris 🇺🇦 (@ClintonPMorris) March 9, 2022

An exterior rendering was released on Oct. 8, 2019.

Elder Craig C. Christensen presided at the groundbreaking ceremony on May 23, 2020.

The church has not yet released open house or dedication dates for the Layton temple.