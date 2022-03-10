Church distributes nearly $6 million raised through Giving Machine donations to charities

Funds raised by the #LightTheWorld Giving Machines this past Christmas are being distributed to more than 40 charities in the United States and five global agencies, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced this week.

Latter-day Saint Charities and representatives of the five global organizations came together at a reception in New York City to celebrate the donations on Wednesday, according to a news release.

Nearly $6 million was donated by more than 300,000 people through the red charity vending machines to feed, clothe and help the poor in 10 U.S. cities during November and December. The Giving Machines have raised $15 million since 2017.

The machines allow people to purchase items such as clothing, meals, clean water and livestock that will be later distributed to those in need through the various charities.

The church covers administrative and operational fees (including those for credit card transactions), allowing participating organizations to receive 100% of the donated funds.

The donations will help millions of refugees worldwide, said Lacey Stone, of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“These efforts absolutely are making a difference for the tens of thousands of children, women and men who have been forced to flee,” Stone said in the news release. “For them, it makes all the difference in the world.”

The five global charities

Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere (CARE USA).

Church World Service (CWS Global).

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

WaterAid.

Which U.S. charities participated?

Denver, Colorado



Jewish Family Services of Colorado.

Project Worthmore.

The Crowley Foundation.

The Denver Rescue Mission.

Gilbert, Arizona



Arizona Brainfood.

A New Leaf.

Catholic Charities Community Services.

Child Crisis Arizona.

St. Mary’s Food Bank.

United Food Bank.

Honolulu, Hawaii



Aloha Medical Mission.

Family Promise of Hawaii.

Helping Hands Hawaii.

The Salvation Army.

Kansas City, Missouri



Hope Faith.

Hope House.

Operation Breakthrough.

The Don Bosco Centers.

Las Vegas, Nevada



Communities in Schools of Nevada.

EyeCare4Kids.

Future Smiles.

Opportunity Village.

Three Square.

Nashville, Tennessee



ABLE Youth.

Elmahaba Center.

Nashville International Center for Empowerment (NICE).

One Generation Away.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

New York City, New York



Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New York.

The Actors Fund.

The New York Board of Rabbis.

The Mariano Rivera Foundation.

Oakland, California



Emeryville Citizens Assistance Program.

George Mark Children’s House.

Tri-Valley Haven.

Orem, Utah



Community Action Services and Food Bank.

Habitat for Humanity of Utah County.

Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry.

United Way of Utah County.

5 for the Fight.

Salt Lake City, Utah

