Latter-day Saints across Europe are actively engaged in providing humanitarian aid and relief support for refugees, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said Friday in a news release.

The news update reported that new online resources have been launched to coordinate efforts and reach out to displaced individuals, among many other projects.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Moldova supply refugees with blankets at the Ukrainian border. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Here is a summary of the various relief projects and where they are happening.

Madrid, Spain

More than 100 members from Latter-day Saint congregations in Madrid, Spain, and friends volunteered to assist refugees recently relocated to that area. They gathered nonperishable food, coats, baby items and cleaning products. Church service providers also created labels to identify the care packages in both Spanish and Ukrainian. The prepared and delivered nearly 400 packages.

Moldova

In Moldova, Latter-day Saints picked up refugees at the Ukraine border and helped them with food, lodging and other necessities. Most of the refugees left their homes, belongings, and sometimes other family members behind to seek refuge. Even small gestures, such as a stuffed animal or blanket, make a big difference to them, the news release said.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Moldova supply stuffed animals to refugee children arriving at the country. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Slovakia

Slovakian Latter-day Saints have opened their arms and homes to help friends from Kyiv, Ukraine, providing housing for 13 adults and children as young as 18 months.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Slovakia offer housing to displaced couples from Ukraine. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Romania

Romanian Latter-day Saints have been gathering food and supplies, including clothing, diapers and baby food for distribution to refugees crossing the border from Ukraine. Refugees cross all day long, some by car and some by foot.

The local women have also organized group activities to make blankets for refugees.

“The images are heartbreaking,” said Carmen Pârnău, a local church leader. “I have seen many mothers with little children that struggled because of the cold weather and extreme exhaustion.”

Latter-day Saints Charities, the church’s charitable arm, has also supplied 100 cots and 100 sleeping bags to refugee camps.

Members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints help prepare blankets for refugees arriving at the Romanian eastern border. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Poland

Ukrainian Latter-day Saints have been among the displaced refugees streaming into Poland, where church members have opened their homes, made room at their tables and shared their closets.

“This will change the face of the church in Poland forever,” said Stacy Chandler, a church leader in Poland. “Refugee members made their way here, stopped for a rest and attended our Sunday services.”

Other European countries

In other countries across Europe, Latter-day Saints are sending clothing, blankets, food and water in cars and minivans to Polish meetinghouses.

How the church is helping refugees

Learn more about what the church is doing and read guidelines on how to help at uk.churchofjesuschrist.org.