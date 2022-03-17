How many people can attend each session of April 2022 general conference?

Details about participation in April general conference, including attendance and parking recommendations, were announced Thursday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The details were included in a news release:



Seating at general conference, scheduled for April 2-3, will be limited to 10,000 people per session due to parking and accessibility concerns related to the construction on and around Temple Square.

The church is urging those with plans to attend the conference to use public transit where possible.

Wearing face masks at general conference will be optional, unless current policies are modified.

“We are grateful to again welcome church leaders and members from around the world who will be traveling to Salt Lake to participate in the conference,” the release said.

Last February, the church released a letter that announced a session for Latter-day Saint women will return to general conference again this April.