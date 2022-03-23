Church schedules open house, rededication dates for the Tokyo Japan Temple

Open house and rededication dates are scheduled for the Tokyo Japan Temple.

The announcement was made by the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Wednesday in a news release.

When is the Tokyo Japan Temple open house?

An open house with public tours of the new temple will begin Friday, June 3, through Saturday, June 18, except for the two Sundays during that period — June 5 and June 12.

Will there be a youth devotional for the Tokyo Japan Temple?

A youth devotional is scheduled for Saturday, July 2.

When is the Tokyo Japan Temple rededication?

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, will preside at the rededication, with three sessions scheduled for Sunday, July 3, at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

The rededication services and youth devotional will be broadcast to all units in the Tokyo temple district. Additional details regarding the temple rededication will be announced at a future date.

Timeline of the Tokyo Japan Temple

The Tokyo Japan Temple — the church’s first in Asia — was announced in 1975 and dedicated Oct. 27-29, 1980, by President Spencer W. Kimball.

The church announced the closure of the Tokyo Japan Temple, as well as three others, for extensive renovations in April 2017.

How many Latter-day Saint temples are in Japan?