Muslims face setback in challenge to FBI surveillance

The Supreme Court on Friday dealt a blow to a group of California Muslims who say the FBI unlawfully surveilled them because of their faith.

In a unanimous decision, the justices overturned a lower court ruling in favor of the Muslim men, determining that the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal’s misapplied a federal law governing how surveillance-related evidence can be used in court.

Friday’s ruling did not address the religious freedom issues raised in the lawsuit, nor the broader question of when the government can invoke the “state secrets privilege” to get a case dismissed. The justices made it clear that that there are many details left for the lower courts to work out.

“Today’s decision addresses only the narrow question whether 1806(f) (of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) displaces the state secrets privilege,” wrote Justice Samuel Alito in the majority opinion.

Ahilan Arulanantham, one of the attorneys representing the Muslim men in the case, tweeted Friday that he was “pleased” with the ruling, despite the fact that it’s technically a loss.

The Supreme Court “explicitly leaves open several paths to victory for us, including on our religion claims,” said Arulanantham, co-director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at the UCLA School of Law.

Any further legal action will lengthen an already protracted battle. The case, FBI v. Fazaga, originated in 2011 and has been slowly making its way through the court system since then.

The Muslim men involved — Yassir Fazaga, Ali Malik and Yasser Abdel Rahem — allege that they are among the targets of a multiyear surveillance effort focused on the Muslim community in southern California. Pointing to statements made by a former FBI informant, they argue that the government’s investigation was motivated by religious discrimination.

“Even to this day, agents are still asking to meet with the leaders of mosques in order to obviously spy on them, visiting people in their homes for ‘voluntary’ interviews and taking various other actions, all of which combined send a very clear message to this community: ‘We don’t trust you. You aren’t like us,’” Arulanantham told the Deseret News last fall.

The FBI has not explained its actions and has, instead, relied on what’s called a state secrets defense. Government attorneys have argued that agents cannot explain the surveillance effort without putting national security at risk.

In 2012, a district court accepted the government’s claims and ruled that the Muslim men’s case could not move forward. But the 9th Circuit reversed that decision, determining that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act displaced the government’s state secrets privilege.

During oral arguments in November, many of the justices expressed concern that state secrets claims are getting out of control. Officials who abuse their surveillance powers need to be held accountable in some way, Justice Neil Gorsuch said at the time.

“In a world in which the national security state is growing larger every day, that’s quite a power,” he said.

However, he and others also saw issues with the 9th Circuit’s ruling and worried about the ramifications of upholding that decision. Justice Sonia Sotomayor suggested overturning the lower court’s opinion and providing guidance on what specific details need to be addressed.

“We (could) send it back for the court below to decide how state secrets interacts with a motion to dismiss,” she said.

Friday’s ruling seems to fit with Sotomayor’s suggestion. The lower courts will now be able to address other questions raised by the Muslim men’s case.

This story will be updated.

