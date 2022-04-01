Facebook Twitter
The Sunday afternoon session of general conference takes place in the Conference Center.

Church leaders and audience members in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City listen during the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, returns with a Saturday evening women’s session, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and attendance from the general public.

The conference will be held over five sessions on April 2-3. The public is invited to attend, although at a reduced capacity of 10,000, for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 forced that spring’s general conference to be a virtual-only event.

Follow this page for talk summaries and photos from each of the five sessions.

