The 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, returns with a Saturday evening women’s session, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and attendance from the general public.

The conference will be held over five sessions on April 2-3. The public is invited to attend, although at a reduced capacity of 10,000, for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 forced that spring’s general conference to be a virtual-only event.

