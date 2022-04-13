The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released its 2022 Easter message Wednesday celebrating the Atonement and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, issued the following Easter message from the church’s headquarters in Salt Lake City:

“‘He is risen’ was the angelic message of the first Easter. With feelings of worship and gratitude, we declare our witness that Jesus Christ is indeed risen.

“God the Father has given us the divine birth, the incomparable life, and the infinite atoning sacrifice of His Beloved Son, Jesus Christ.

“By the power of the Father, Jesus rose again and claimed the victory over death. He is our resurrected Savior, our Exemplar, and our Redeemer. He is the light, the life, and the hope of the world. His way is the path that leads to happiness in this life and eternal life in the world to come.

“May the glorious significance of Easter attract all to follow Jesus Christ and to love one another as He taught in word and deed.”

The First Presidency’s Easter message comes less than two weeks after President Nelson specifically invited everyone to forgive someone by Easter on April 17.

“Could there be a more fitting act of gratitude to Jesus Christ for his Atonement? If forgiveness presently seems impossible, plead for power through the atoning blood of Jesus Christ to help you,” he said. “As you do so, I promise personal peace and a burst of spiritual momentum.”

The church has also launched a weeklong, Christ-focused social media initiative titled #BecauseofHim.

The initiative includes Easter Day-by-Day, daily text reminders for inspiring Easter messages, and a YouTube video.

Learn more about the #BecauseofHim social media initiative at ComeUntoChrist.org.