Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 18, 2022 | 
Faith Latter-day Saints Church of Jesus Christ

Apostles tell dozens of journalists why the Washington D.C. Temple is important to Latter-day Saints

In a series of press conferences and tours on Monday, Elders David A. Bednar and Gerrit W. Gong gave major national media outlets a sneak peek at the renovated Washington D.C. Temple.

Tad Walch By Tad Walch
   
SHARE Apostles tell dozens of journalists why the Washington D.C. Temple is important to Latter-day Saints
The spires of the Washington D.C. Temple against a blue sky in Kensington, Maryland.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C.Temple in Kensington, Maryland, is pictured on on Sunday, April 17, 2022, as tours continue for the national and local media.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

KENSINGTON, Maryland — Latter-day Saint leaders held three news conferences here Monday, opening the doors of the Washington D.C. Temple to lead tours for dozens of journalists and share their message that temples change people’s hearts.

“We hope that what you’ll learn today is not just about this building, how it was constructed and how it was renovated,” said Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “We hope you’ll learn that for us, what is most important is how our hearts are changed as we learn about God, love God and serve our brothers and sisters.”

Elder David A. Bednar, left, laughs with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan after a tour of the Washington D.C. Temple.

Elder David A. Bednar, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, shares a moment with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan after a tour of the Washington D.C. Temple and visitors’ center in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong encouraged journalists to talk to the 150,000 Latter-day Saints living in the surrounding region.

“Listen as they tell you about connection, community, communion, compassion and Jesus Christ,” he said.

Related

One of the church’s international women’s leaders said the renovation of the temple is a metaphor for personal transformations in a world where some believe people do not or cannot change.

“It’s really a journey of change that has brought us together today, is the reason that we are here, because our temple has been refurbished and renewed and the structure has been reinforced,” said Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency. “We would like to share with you today that this is so similar to what happens with us as human beings. We believe that people can be renovated, that we can change, that our hearts can change, as we dedicate our life to love and serve others. So we want to share this journey with you today so you can see what happens inside our temples, and you can understand our belief in change in the hearts of people.”

Motorists drive on the Capital Beltway with a view of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C.Temple in Kensington, Maryland.

Motorists drive on the Capital Beltway with a view of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C.Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 6
A Christus is displayed near members of the media during a press conference.

A Christus is displayed near members of the media during a press conference at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 6
Elder Gerrit W. Gong speaks during a press conferences at the Washington D.C. Temple.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, a member of The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during a press conferences at the Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 6
The Rev. Amos Brown, of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, speaks during a press conference.

The Rev. Amos Brown, of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, speaks during a press conference at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 6
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C.Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C.Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 6
Sister Sharon Eubank is interviewed during a press conference at the Washington D.C. Temple.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Relief Society general presidency, is interviewed during a press conference at the Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 6
Motorists drive on the Capital Beltway with a view of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C.Temple in Kensington, Maryland.
A Christus is displayed near members of the media during a press conference.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong speaks during a press conferences at the Washington D.C. Temple.
The Rev. Amos Brown, of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, speaks during a press conference.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C.Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
Sister Sharon Eubank is interviewed during a press conference at the Washington D.C. Temple.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan spoke during the day’s opening press conference and called the temple an iconic landmark in the Maryland skyline along the Capitol Beltway.

“I just want to take this opportunity today to sincerely thank The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for being a valued partner in our efforts to change Maryland for the better,” he said, “and to once again thank and congratulate everyone who made the renovation of this beautiful and iconic Washington D.C. Temple possible.”

Other speakers included Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Latter-day Saint Charities President Sharon Eubank.

The reception desk in the foyer of the Washington D.C. Temple.

The reception desk in the foyer of the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021. This is where devout Latter-day Saints enter the temple. The refurbished art glass behind the desk now has LED backlighting to showcase the depiction of the Tree of Life described in the Book of Mormon.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1 of 20
Modern design furnishings accompany a custom geometric-patterned rug and white marble flooring in the windowed bridge of the Washington D.C. Temple.

Modern design furnishings accompany a custom geometric-patterned rug and white marble flooring in the windowed bridge of the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021. Crossing the bridge from the reception desk into the temple itself suggests a departure from the cares of the world toward celestial tranquility.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
2 of 20
Entering the domed, oval rotunda of the Washington D.C. Temple.

Entering the domed, oval rotunda of the Washington D.C. Temple. The rotunda features African anegre and maple hardwood and mid-century modern furnishings, April 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
3 of 20
Original artwork portraying the Savior’s return in His glory accompanied by heralding angels in the Washington D.C. Temple.

Original artwork portraying the Savior’s return in His glory accompanied by heralding angels is the focus in the domed oval-shaped rotunda of the Washington D.C. Temple, April 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
4 of 20
The unique domed oval design of the Washington D.C. Temple rotunda.

The unique domed oval design of the Washington D.C. Temple rotunda features African anegre and maple hardwood and mid-century modern furnishings, April 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
5 of 20
One of six instruction rooms in the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021.

One of six instruction rooms in the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
6 of 20
The brides’ room inside the Washington D.C. Temple features a cherry blossom-patterned rug, crystal sconces and chandelier, July 2021.

The brides’ room inside the Washington D.C. Temple features a cherry blossom-patterned rug, crystal sconces and chandelier, July 2021.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
7 of 20
The baptistry in the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021.

The baptistry in the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
8 of 20
The baptismal font in the Washington D.C. Temple is shouldered by oxen, representing the 12 tribes of Israel, made of cast terrazzo.

The baptismal font in the Washington D.C. Temple is shouldered by oxen, representing the 12 tribes of Israel, made of cast terrazzo.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
9 of 20
The Washington D.C. Temple stained glass windows that span the east and west towers have been refurbished.

The Washington D.C. Temple stained glass windows that span the east and west towers have been refurbished. Each piece of colored glass was removed, cleaned and reinstalled in updated, weather-insulated frames—by hand. The work was completed by the same company of artisans who first created the art glass, July 2021.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
10 of 20
A sitting area inside the Washington D.C. Temple, with the grand staircase and stained glass wall in the background.

A sitting area inside the Washington D.C. Temple, with the grand staircase and stained glass wall in the background.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
11 of 20
The staircase, backlit by stained glass, spans the length of the east and west towers of the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021.

The staircase, backlit by stained glass, spans the length of the east and west towers of the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
12 of 20
The domed oval and pointed arch motifs culminate in the Celestial Room of the Washington D.C. Temple.

The domed oval and pointed arch motifs culminate in the Celestial Room of the Washington D.C. Temple. Entering this sacred space symbolizes the ultimate progression one can achieve toward heaven itself. The newly added Austrian-crafted crystal chandelier is a central focus with 12 supporting chandeliers set in their individual pointed-arch alcoves.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
13 of 20
The domed oval and pointed arch motifs culminate in the Celestial Room of the Washington D.C. Temple.

The domed oval and pointed arch motifs culminate in the Celestial Room of the Washington D.C. Temple. Entering this sacred space symbolizes the ultimate progression one can achieve toward heaven itself. The newly added Austrian-crafted crystal chandelier is a central focus with 12 supporting chandeliers set in their individual pointed-arch alcoves.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
14 of 20
The assembly room in the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021.

The assembly room in the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021. This room is reminiscent of temples of the 19th century. In this room, senior leaders of the Church meet with local leadership to discuss Church matters.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
15 of 20
The doors of the celestial room inside the renovated Washington D.C. Temple.

The doors of the celestial room inside the renovated Washington D.C. Temple feature brass escutcheons engraved with the image of the temple and shaped like the temple’s footprint.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
16 of 20
One of 10 sealing rooms inside the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021.

One of 10 sealing rooms inside the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021. A central crystal chandelier augments the domed oval motif prevalent in many areas of the temple. Here, marriages are performed that unite couples and their families forever.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
17 of 20
The chapel inside the Washington D.C. Temple, January 2022.

The chapel inside the Washington D.C. Temple, January 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
18 of 20
The gardens of the Washington D.C. Temple feature plants and trees to complement the native foliage and wooded areas surrounding the temple.

The gardens of the Washington D.C. Temple feature plants and trees to complement the native foliage and wooded areas surrounding the temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
19 of 20
The exterior bronze door of the Washington D.C. Temple.

The exterior bronze door of the Washington D.C. Temple features bronze medallions depicting the earth, moon and other familiar constellations to represent eternity. This photo was taken in 2021.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
20 of 20
The reception desk in the foyer of the Washington D.C. Temple.
Modern design furnishings accompany a custom geometric-patterned rug and white marble flooring in the windowed bridge of the Washington D.C. Temple.
Entering the domed, oval rotunda of the Washington D.C. Temple.
Original artwork portraying the Savior’s return in His glory accompanied by heralding angels in the Washington D.C. Temple.
The unique domed oval design of the Washington D.C. Temple rotunda.
One of six instruction rooms in the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021.
The brides’ room inside the Washington D.C. Temple features a cherry blossom-patterned rug, crystal sconces and chandelier, July 2021.
The baptistry in the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021.
The baptismal font in the Washington D.C. Temple is shouldered by oxen, representing the 12 tribes of Israel, made of cast terrazzo.
The Washington D.C. Temple stained glass windows that span the east and west towers have been refurbished.
A sitting area inside the Washington D.C. Temple, with the grand staircase and stained glass wall in the background.
The staircase, backlit by stained glass, spans the length of the east and west towers of the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021.
The domed oval and pointed arch motifs culminate in the Celestial Room of the Washington D.C. Temple.
The domed oval and pointed arch motifs culminate in the Celestial Room of the Washington D.C. Temple.
The assembly room in the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021.
The doors of the celestial room inside the renovated Washington D.C. Temple.
One of 10 sealing rooms inside the Washington D.C. Temple, July 2021.
The chapel inside the Washington D.C. Temple, January 2022.
The gardens of the Washington D.C. Temple feature plants and trees to complement the native foliage and wooded areas surrounding the temple.
The exterior bronze door of the Washington D.C. Temple.

A record-setting 4,100 invited guests have RSVP’d to attend special open house tours before the public open house begins on April 28, said Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy.

This is the first time the temple will be open to the general public since an open house before its dedication in 1974.

The open house will run daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through June 11, except for Sundays.

Free tickets are required to schedule a tour. The tickets are available at dctemple.org/open-house/.

Demand for tickets is high, Elder Gerard said. Church leaders have already extended the length of the open house because of the interest. They expect hundreds of thousands of people to attend, Elder Gerard said.

This story will be updated.

Next Up In Faith
How to be 97 years young
The advice an apostle gave CBS News in the Washington D.C. Temple
In-person singing is back this Easter. Here’s why it matters so much
If you don’t believe in resurrection, you don’t believe in butterflies
How Passover could be a blank slate for Jews and non-Jews everywhere
Watch the heartwarming proposal story that won BYU an award for best commercial