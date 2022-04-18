KENSINGTON, Maryland — Latter-day Saint leaders held three news conferences here Monday, opening the doors of the Washington D.C. Temple to lead tours for dozens of journalists and share their message that temples change people’s hearts.

“We hope that what you’ll learn today is not just about this building, how it was constructed and how it was renovated,” said Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “We hope you’ll learn that for us, what is most important is how our hearts are changed as we learn about God, love God and serve our brothers and sisters.”

Elder David A. Bednar, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, left, shares a moment with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan after a tour of the Washington D.C. Temple and visitors’ center in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elder Gerrit W. Gong encouraged journalists to talk to the 150,000 Latter-day Saints living in the surrounding region.

“Listen as they tell you about connection, community, communion, compassion and Jesus Christ,” he said.

One of the church’s international women’s leaders said the renovation of the temple is a metaphor for personal transformations in a world where some believe people do not or cannot change.

“It’s really a journey of change that has brought us together today, is the reason that we are here, because our temple has been refurbished and renewed and the structure has been reinforced,” said Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency. “We would like to share with you today that this is so similar to what happens with us as human beings. We believe that people can be renovated, that we can change, that our hearts can change, as we dedicate our life to love and serve others. So we want to share this journey with you today so you can see what happens inside our temples, and you can understand our belief in change in the hearts of people.”

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan spoke during the day’s opening press conference and called the temple an iconic landmark in the Maryland skyline along the Capitol Beltway.

“I just want to take this opportunity today to sincerely thank The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for being a valued partner in our efforts to change Maryland for the better,” he said, “and to once again thank and congratulate everyone who made the renovation of this beautiful and iconic Washington D.C. Temple possible.”

Other speakers included Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and Latter-day Saint Charities President Sharon Eubank.

A record-setting 4,100 invited guests have RSVP’d to attend special open house tours before the public open house begins on April 28, said Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy.

This is the first time the temple will be open to the general public since an open house before its dedication in 1974.

The open house will run daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. through June 11, except for Sundays.

Free tickets are required to schedule a tour. The tickets are available at dctemple.org/open-house/.

Demand for tickets is high, Elder Gerard said. Church leaders have already extended the length of the open house because of the interest. They expect hundreds of thousands of people to attend, Elder Gerard said.

This story will be updated.