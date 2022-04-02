Two new general presidencies — Relief Society and Primary — were installed Saturday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced the leadership changes in the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd Annual General Conference.
Who is in the new Relief Society general presidency?
The new members of the Relief Society general presidency are:
- President Camille N. Johnson
- Sister J. Anette Dennis
- Sister Kristin M. Yee
The previous Relief Society general presidency of Jean B. Bingham, president; Sharon Eubank, first counselor; and Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor; will be released after five years of service effective Aug. 1.
Who is in the new Primary general presidency?
The new members of the Primary general presidency, effective Aug. 1, are:
- President Susan H. Porter
- Sister Amy Wright
- Sister Tracy Y. Browning
The previous Primary general presidency of Camille N. Johnson, president; Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor; and Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor; will be released after one year of service effective Aug. 1.
Learn more about the new Relief Society general presidency
The following bios are provided by the church’s newsroom:
- Sister Camille N. Johnson, president: “Sister Johnson has served for the past year as the Primary general president. She and her husband, Douglas, served as companion and mission president in the Perú Arequipa Mission from 2016 to 2019. When their service ended, Sister Johnson returned to work as a lawyer at the Snow, Christensen & Martineau law firm. She has served in several teaching and leadership assignments in her local congregation. Sister Johnson received English and law degrees from the University of Utah. She and her husband have three sons. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho.”
- Sister J. Anette Dennis, first counselor: “Sister Dennis has served in many assignments, including the Primary general advisory council, the Davis County Utah Public Affairs Council, matron of the Guayaquil Ecuador Temple and companion to her husband in the Ecuador Guayaquil West Mission. She was born in Provo, Utah, and studied elementary education at Brigham Young University. She and her husband Jorge Dennis have four children and nine grandchildren.”
- Sister Kristin M. Yee, second counselor: “Sister Yee works as the manager of the church’s animation team. She was previously employed by Disney Interactive Studios for 13 years. Her church assignments have included the Primary general advisory council (since 2021), Relief Society president at stake and ward levels, ward Young Women president and Sunday School teacher. She completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Brigham Young University. She was born in Sacramento, California.”
Learn more about the new Primary general presidency
The following bios are provided by the church’s newsroom:
- Sister Susan H. Porter, president: “Sister Porter has served as first counselor in the Primary General Presidency for the past year. Before that, she served on the Relief Society general advisory council for four years. She has also served in several teaching and leadership assignments in her local congregation. She and her late husband, Elder Bruce D. Porter of the Seventy (1952–2016), raised their two sons and two daughters in the eastern United States, Germany and Utah and fulfilled church assignments in Russia and the Middle East. Sister Porter attended Brigham Young University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She has worked as a lab assistant and part-time math teacher. She was born in Oklahoma and raised in New York.”
- Sister Amy Wright, first counselor: “Sister Wright has served as second counselor in the Primary General Presidency for the past year. Before that, she was on the Young Women general advisory council for three years. She was born in Salt Lake City and received a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies from the University of Utah. Sister Wright worked at Marquette University in the Diederich College of Communications, where she helped facilitate an urban journalism camp for inner-city youth. She and her husband, James, have three sons. She has been involved in several teaching and leadership assignments in her local congregation and service opportunities in the community.
- Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor: Sister Browning has served on the Relief Society general advisory council since 2018. She was born in New Rochelle, New York, but spent a good portion of her childhood on the island of Jamaica in the West Indies, the birthplace of her mother and father. She spent 15 years working in the financial services industry at Morgan Stanley before joining church employment in 2015. Sister Browning currently works as a client service director in the church’s Publishing Services Department. She and her husband, Brayden D. Browning, are the parents of a daughter and son.