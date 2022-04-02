Two new general presidencies — Relief Society and Primary — were installed Saturday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced the leadership changes in the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd Annual General Conference.

Who is in the new Relief Society general presidency?

The new members of the Relief Society general presidency are:



President Camille N. Johnson

Sister J. Anette Dennis

Sister Kristin M. Yee

The Relief Society General Presidency (beginning Aug. 1, 2022): First Counselor J. Anette Dennis (left), President Camille N. Johnson (middle) and Second Counselor Kristin M. Yee (right). The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The previous Relief Society general presidency of Jean B. Bingham, president; Sharon Eubank, first counselor; and Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor; will be released after five years of service effective Aug. 1.

Who is in the new Primary general presidency?

The new members of the Primary general presidency, effective Aug. 1, are:



President Susan H. Porter

Sister Amy Wright

Sister Tracy Y. Browning

The Primary General Presidency (beginning Aug. 1, 2022): First Counselor Amy Wright (left), President Susan H. Porter (middle) and Second Counselor Tracy Y. Browning (right). The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The previous Primary general presidency of Camille N. Johnson, president; Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor; and Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor; will be released after one year of service effective Aug. 1.

Learn more about the new Relief Society general presidency

The following bios are provided by the church’s newsroom:



Sister Camille N. Johnson, president : “Sister Johnson has served for the past year as the Primary general president. She and her husband, Douglas, served as companion and mission president in the Perú Arequipa Mission from 2016 to 2019. When their service ended, Sister Johnson returned to work as a lawyer at the Snow, Christensen & Martineau law firm. She has served in several teaching and leadership assignments in her local congregation. Sister Johnson received English and law degrees from the University of Utah. She and her husband have three sons. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho.”

Learn more about the new Primary general presidency

The following bios are provided by the church’s newsroom:

