Church names 6 new General Authority Seventies during general conference

Latter-day Saints sustained six new General Authority Seventies during the Saturday afternoon session of the 192nd Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced the names of the new General Authority Seventies.

Who are new General Authority Seventies?

The new General Authority Seventies are:



Elder Mark D. Eddy

Elder James W. McConkie III

Elder Isaac K. Morrison

Elder Ryan K. Olsen

Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt

Elder Denelson Silva

News of the new general authorities comes two days after church leaders read the names of 45 new Area Seventies during the conference’s leadership session on March 31.

What is a General Authority Seventy?

General Authority Seventies serve in the Presidency of the Seventy, in area presidencies and in other administrative functions. They serve under the direction of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and travel frequently to meet with and teach local church leaders, missionaries and Latter-day Saint congregations. They have authority to serve anywhere in the world, while the authority of Area Seventies is generally limited to the area where they serve.

