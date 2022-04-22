Wanted: New managing director for Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square is seeking a managing director to oversee the organization as part of a new administrative structure.

The creation of the new position was announced Friday in a news release.

Finding a new managing director for the Tabernacle Choir is the latest in a series of structural changes that started in August 2021 when President Michael O. Leavitt and his counselors, L. Whitney Clayton, and Gary B. Porter, were called to lead the choir as a presidency.

The choir presidency serves at the executive council level and reports to Bishop Gérald Caussé, Presiding Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

What will the managing director do?

The new managing director will work under the under the direction of the Tabernacle Choir’s presidency to supervise the production, performances, marketing and research for the choir.

The new leader will provide general management to both staff and volunteers and oversee the Orchestra at Temple Square, the Chorale at Temple Square, and the Bells at Temple Square.

The new managing director will enable the choir to work more effectively with senior leaders in other church departments to usher in the new initiatives that were announced last February. Those four initiatives include:



Expanding the choir’s digital audience.

Magnifying the choir’s missionary role.

Aligning the choir with the church’s worldwide mission

Increasing the choir’s worldwide visibility.

“In making these organizational changes, we recognize that we are building on a strong foundation set by those who have served the Choir so diligently in the past, and who are doing so now,” Leavitt said in the news release. “We are preparing for a future where we can fulfill a prophetic charge to accomplish things the Choir has never done before.”

Qualifications for new Tabernacle Choir managing director

Those applying for the position should have a passion for music and an understanding of musical organizations.

A master’s degree or equivalent is required with an emphasis in business, music, international relations and logistics.

Applicants must have 15 years or more in progressive management positions with at least five years of senior level management experience.

The choir is also looking for those with proven leadership and management capability, excellent written and verbal communication abilities, demonstrated abilities in maintaining positive relations with staff and department-level peers, and working cooperatively with church leaders, volunteers and the community.

“Most importantly, the main focus of the managing director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will be to manage the choir organization in its mission to act as an emissary for the church and emulate the love of God by testifying of Jesus Christ through uplifting music and inspiring messages,” Leavitt said.

How to apply for the managing director position

Learn more detailed information and find instructions on how to apply at ChurchofJesusChrist.org.