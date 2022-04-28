FaithVideo: The light — and lack of shadows — in the Washington D.C. TemplePublished: April 28, 2022, 5:38 p.m. MDTView CommentsShareThe domed oval and pointed arch motifs culminate in the Celestial Room of the Washington D.C. Temple. Entering this sacred space symbolizes the ultimate progression one can achieve toward heaven itself. The newly added Austrian-crafted crystal chandelier is a central focus with 12 supporting chandeliers set in their individual pointed-arch alcoves. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints By Church News