The 2 European countries where the Church of Jesus Christ has announced new missions

Two new missions have been created in Europe, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday in a news release.

The Spain Madrid North and the England Bristol Missions will both open in early July.

Spain Madrid North Mission

The Spain Madrid North Mission is being created from areas of the existing Spain Madrid and Spain Barcelona missions. Christopher L. Eastland and Trista S. Eastland have been called by the First Presidency to serve as mission leaders.

England Bristol Mission

The England Bristol Mission will be reinstated from areas of the England Birmingham and England London missions, with the boundaries of the England Leeds Mission also impacted. England Birmingham Mission President Kevin E. Gallacher and Janine D. Gallacher, who have been serving since July 2021, will be reassigned to the Bristol mission.

Adam West and Heather West have been reassigned to lead the England Birmingham Mission.

How many missions does the church have worldwide?

The church now has 411 missions worldwide, according to the news release.

Previous mission news

News of the two new European missions comes more than a year after the church announced the formation of new missions in Hawaii and Rwanda.

