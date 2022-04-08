Easter egg prices are expected to rise this year due to a number of factors, including inflation and the recent bird flu outbreaks.
The news: Egg prices often rise during March and April due to the increased demand for Easter and Passover.
- But egg prices are 44% higher than they were at the same time last year, according to new U.S. Department of Agriculture data, per USA Today.
- Egg prices jumped 11.4% in February 2022 compared to February 2021.
Yes, but: Egg prices still aren’t at March 2020 levels when the beginning of the pandemic led to an all-time high for a carton of eggs ($3.07 a dozen), according to USA Today.
The bigger picture: Egg prices are surging, in part, due to inflation, which seems to be the story for a number of price hikes in 2022.
- But the recent avian influenza outbreak across multiple farms has led to lower supply, which has increased the price.
Details: The bird flu is a major virus that’s been running through the bird population in the U.S. When a flock is infected with the virus, the birds will be culled in order to slow the spread.
- Maryland and Virginia saw bird flu cases back in February, per The Washington Post.
- There were outbreaks in Kentucky and Virginia, as I wrote for the Deseret News.
- Officials later confirmed bird flu cases in Indiana, per Reuters.
- The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed new bird flu cases in a Kansas flock and an Illinois flock back in March, too.
The bottom line: Several outbreaks are leading to more culled bird flocks, which is hurting the supply of eggs, leading to increased prices.
Of note: There is currently no indication that the bird flu is spreading to humans, according to NBC News.