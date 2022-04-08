Easter egg prices are expected to rise this year due to a number of factors, including inflation and the recent bird flu outbreaks.

The news: Egg prices often rise during March and April due to the increased demand for Easter and Passover.



Egg prices still aren’t at March 2020 levels when the beginning of the pandemic led to an all-time high for a carton of eggs ($3.07 a dozen), according to USA Today.

The bigger picture: Egg prices are surging, in part, due to inflation, which seems to be the story for a number of price hikes in 2022.



But the recent avian influenza outbreak across multiple farms has led to lower supply, which has increased the price.

Details: The bird flu is a major virus that’s been running through the bird population in the U.S. When a flock is infected with the virus, the birds will be culled in order to slow the spread.



Maryland and Virginia saw bird flu cases back in February, per The Washington Post.

There were outbreaks in Kentucky and Virginia, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Officials later confirmed bird flu cases in Indiana, per Reuters.

The United States Department of Agriculture confirmed new bird flu cases in a Kansas flock and an Illinois flock back in March, too.

The bottom line: Several outbreaks are leading to more culled bird flocks, which is hurting the supply of eggs, leading to increased prices.

Of note: There is currently no indication that the bird flu is spreading to humans, according to NBC News.

