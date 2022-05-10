Two men were arrested by Idaho Falls police officers after they reportedly shot at each other in the parking lot of the Idaho Falls temple Sunday evening.

Frederick Free, 23, of Idaho Falls, was arrested for investigation of aggravated battery with the use of a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance and was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Frederick Free Bonneville County Jail

Austin Kuck, 28, of Idaho Falls, was arrested for investigation aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful discharge of a weapon at an occupied vehicle. Kuck was wounded and received medical clearance before he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

Austin Kuck Bonneville County Jail

Just before 7:30 p.m. on May 8, a witness informed Idaho Falls police of an exchange of gunfire between the two men in the area of 955 and 1000 Memorial Drive, a parking lot between a meetinghouse and the Idaho Falls temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a news release.

Kuck suspected Free and another person of stealing his belongings and confronted them in the parking lot, police said.

Idaho Falls police have not determined why the confrontation took place outside of the temple.

Kuck allegedly identified a stolen item in Free’s possession and a verbal argument ensued.

During the argument, Kuck told authorities that Free displayed a firearm and shot Kuck in the hand, according to a police press release.

While driving from the scene, Free told police that Kuck fired multiple shots at his vehicle.

Witnesses and security footage confirmed the series of events, police said.

Police found Kuck at about 8 pm. at Idaho Falls Community Hospital where he was receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the hand.

Free contacted police dispatch and informed authorities of his involvement in a shooting.

During the investigation, Free was found in possession of several small blue pills identified as fentanyl, police said.

