Here’s what is happening with the Salt Lake Temple renovation in May 2022

The major renovation of Temple Square and the Salt Lake Temple continues to move forward in May with crews focusing on new additions to the temple, the Church Office Building plaza, excavation for a new visitors’ center and the Main Street Plaza.

The multiyear project’s latest update was provided in a news release with photos on the church’s newsroom.

Why the Main Street Plaza is closed

Temple Square’s Main Street Plaza is now closed to the public to allow for renovations to enhance the landscaping and fountain areas. Crews will remove the planter areas and reflecting pools as part of redesigning the area’s landscaping.

Church Office Building plaza

East of the Main Street Plaza, bright orange snow-melting conduit is being installed under newly poured sidewalks on the Church Office Building plaza to provide snow-free walkways during the winter.

New stonework is also being placed in some of the walls near State Street.

Excavation for new visitors’ center

Crews have started excavation on the south side of the Salt Lake Temple in preparation for two new buildings to provide guest experiences and services for Temple Square visitors.

Salt Lake Temple three-floor addition

Workers continue to build a three-floor addition to the north side of the Salt Lake Temple. The three floors will accommodate baptistries, sealing rooms, dressing rooms and administrative offices.

Crews are beginning construction of the second floor by building sheer walls around the new addition’s perimeter.

