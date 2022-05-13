Here’s what is happening with the Salt Lake Temple renovation in May 2022

Temple Square’s Main Street Plaza is now closed to the public to allow for renovations to enhance the landscaping and fountain areas. Crews will remove the planter areas and reflecting pools as part of redesigning the area’s landscaping.
Church Office Building plaza
East of the Main Street Plaza, bright orange snow-melting conduit is being installed under newly poured sidewalks on the Church Office Building plaza to provide snow-free walkways during the winter.
New stonework is also being placed in some of the walls near State Street.
Excavation for new visitors’ center
Crews have started excavation on the south side of the Salt Lake Temple in preparation for two new buildings to provide guest experiences and services for Temple Square visitors.
Salt Lake Temple three-floor addition
Workers continue to build a three-floor addition to the north side of the Salt Lake Temple. The three floors will accommodate baptistries, sealing rooms, dressing rooms and administrative offices.
Crews are beginning construction of the second floor by building sheer walls around the new addition’s perimeter.