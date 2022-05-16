The latest details on the California church shooting

In the aftermath of a deadly church shooting in Laguna Woods, California, on Sunday, law enforcement officials praised congregants for taking swift action to stop the shooter.

“That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities,” said Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock in a statement.

The shooting took place around 1:30 p.m. California time during a luncheon held in honor of the church’s former pastor. That same pastor, the Rev. Billy Chang, reportedly hit the gunman with a chair when he stopped to reload, which allowed others to move in to help.

“Parishioners hog-tied (the shooter) with electrical cords,” The Associated Press reported.

Jerry Chen, a longtime member of Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, described the scene to the AP. The shooting began near the end of the luncheon when participants were gathered around the Rev. Chang for pictures, he said.

“It was amazing how brave (Chang) and the others were,” Chen said.

The shooter, who is an Asian man in his 60s, is now in custody, but law enforcement officials have not released his name or the motive behind the attack. Several news reports have pointed out that the congregation is comprised of mostly retired people of Taiwanese descent.

Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church holds its services at Geneva Presbyterian Church, which is part of a “cluster of houses of worship” in Laguna Woods, the AP said.

“Unanswered questions include whether the assailant attended the church service, if he was known to church members and how many shots were fired,” the article noted.

One man died as a result of the attack and five others were wounded: four Asian men, ages 66, 75, 82 and 92, and an Asian woman, age 86, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Laguna Hills church shooting took place one day after a gunman attacked a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and four months after a high-profile assault on a synagogue in Texas. In the synagogue, as in the California church, worshippers worked together to overpower their attacker.

On Sunday, as in the wake of past attacks, officials highlighted how important it is for Americans to feel safe at their houses of worship.

“Churches are intended to be safe sanctuaries from hate and violence,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer to the Los Angeles Times.