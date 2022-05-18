Facebook Twitter
See interior photos of Cape Verde’s first Latter-day Saint temple as public tours begin

By Trent Toone
   
The front of the Praia Cape Verde Temple. Public tours of the new temple begin this week.

Public tours for the first Latter-day Saint temple in Cape Verde are starting this week.

As the doors open, interior and exterior images of the Praia Cape Verde Temple were released Wednesday by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The new temple is in the city of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, a small island nation located 350 miles off the coast of West Africa. It is also known as the Republic of Cabo Verde.

A map showing Cape Verde, a small island nation located 350 miles off the coast of West Africa.

Praia Cape Verde Temple features

This single-story temple stands at about 80 feet in height, including the spire, and features moleanos limestone from Portugal in the exterior finish.

The nearly 8,800-square-foot temple was built on 4.46 acres of land on the southern portion of Santiago Island in the city of Praia.

A meetinghouse was also built on the temple site.

The temple is surrounded by tranquil gardens featuring a wide variety of plants, including shade trees, palms and hundreds of flowering shrubs, selected not only for their beauty but also for their environmental fit.

The celestial room in the Praia Cape Verde Temple.

The recommend desk in the Praia Cape Verde Temple.

The front entrance of the Praia Cape Verde Temple.

Open house, youth devotional, dedication

The open house for the Praia Cape Verde Temple will be held Saturday, May 21, through Saturday, June 11, except for Sundays (May 22, 29 and June 5).

A youth devotional is scheduled for Saturday, June 18.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the church’s Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will preside at three temple dedicatory sessions on Sunday, June 19, at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.

Elder Gary B. Sabin, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the church’s Temple Department, will be presiding at the open house’s tours with invited guests. He will be accompanied by Elder Rubén V. Alliaud, a General Authority Seventy who is a counselor in the church’s Europe Central Area Presidency.

A sealing room in the Praia Cape Verde Temple.

The baptistry in the Praia Cape Verde Temple.

The oxen representing each of the Twelve Tribes of Israel in the baptistry at the Praia Cape Verde Temple.

The celestial room in the Praia Cape Verde Temple.

Praia Cape Verde Temple timeline

  • Latter-day Saint missionary work officially began in Cape Verde in 1988.
  • Previously, members in Cape Verde saved their money to travel to Madrid, Spain, or Recife, Brazil, to attend the temple.
  • There are more than 16,000 Latter-day Saints attending over 40 congregations in Cape Verde, according to the church’s newsroom.

