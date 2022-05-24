The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has created a virtual tour that provides viewers with 360-degree views outside and inside the Washington D.C. Temple.

The virtual YouTube video tour starts outside the temple and takes viewers inside, providing views of the welcome desk, walkway bridge, dressing rooms, baptistry, bride’s room, a sealing room, staircases, initiatory area, an endowment room and the celestial room.

Public tours of the Washington D.C. Temple will end on June 11. The rededication is scheduled for Aug. 14.

The Washington D.C. Temple closed in 2018 for extensive renovations.

The church also released a virtual video tour of the temple guided by two members of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles.