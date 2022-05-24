Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, May 24, 2022 | 
Faith U.S. & World

Watch: New church video presents 360-degree virtual tour of Washington D.C. Temple

New perspective provides unique looks at spaces inside and outside of the Washington D.C. Temple.

Trent Toone By Trent Toone
   
The D.C. temple in Kensington, Maryland, is pictured.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, is pictured on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has created a virtual tour that provides viewers with 360-degree views outside and inside the Washington D.C. Temple.

The virtual YouTube video tour starts outside the temple and takes viewers inside, providing views of the welcome desk, walkway bridge, dressing rooms, baptistry, bride’s room, a sealing room, staircases, initiatory area, an endowment room and the celestial room.

Public tours of the Washington D.C. Temple will end on June 11. The rededication is scheduled for Aug. 14.

The Washington D.C. Temple closed in 2018 for extensive renovations.

The church also released a virtual video tour of the temple guided by two members of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles.

