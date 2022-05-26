Facebook Twitter
Thursday, May 26, 2022 | 
Faith U.S. & World

Why a pro-abortion group is taking credit for vandalizing a Latter-day Saint chapel, other Washington churches

Trent Toone By Trent Toone
   
A pro-abortion group has claimed responsibility for vandalizing four pro-life churches, including a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Olympia, Washington, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

A group calling itself “Pudget Sound Anarchists” shared an anonymous website post that took credit for spray-painting threatening messages — “facelifts” — on a Latter-day Saint church, two evangelical churches and a Catholic church for their “ties to anti-abortion ‘crisis pregnancy centers.’”

“We dumped red paint over the entryways and left messages of ‘If abortions aren’t safe, then neither are you,’ ‘Abort the church,’ and ‘God loves abortion,’” the anarchists wrote in the post. “We are not appealing to state power for an end to patriarchal violence, but threatening: ‘If abortions aren’t safe, then neither are you.’”

A member of the Latter-day Saint congregation said they found the graffiti Sunday morning, took photos of it and pressure washed it off, according to thejoltnews.com.

The same group also accepted accountability for vandalizing at least three other pro-life organizations since news broke about a leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court ruling that shows the justices overturning Roe v. Wade, LifeNews.com reported.

Similar acts of vandalism by different perpetrators happened at Catholic churches in Fort Collins and Boulder, Colorado, according to the Coloradoan, and Denver Post.

Read the full story at freebeacon.com.

