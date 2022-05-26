See photos and video of Angel Moroni statue being hoisted atop the Red Cliffs Utah Temple

Crews used a crane to lift the Angel Moroni statue to the spire of the Red Cliffs Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday.

Photos and video of the process, which drew dozens of onlookers, were published by St. George News.

People also shared photos of the event on social media.

“This has been a special morning watching the Angel Moroni be placed on top of the new Red Cliffs temple!” Jill Thurston Hardman wrote in a Facebook post.

“Wow, what a moment,” wrote Gordon Slagle in another Facebook post.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Red Cliffs Temple on Nov. 7, 2020.

The temple was announced with a generic name, Washington County Utah Temple, in the church’s October 2018 general conference.