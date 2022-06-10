Thousands of people dressed in Biblical costumes have been gathering in a Texas field this week.

An estimated 12,000 men, women and children from 36 countries and all 50 states have journeyed to Midlothian, Texas, to be extras over several days in “The Chosen” as the faith-based series films scenes of Jesus Christ feeding the 5,000, according to a news release.

“The majority of the people here have made their own costumes. They’ve come at their own expense to be here,” Derral Eves, CEO and executive producer of “The Chosen” told kltv.com. “It’s really great to see the diversity of costumes and the diversity of people, and it’s just a blessing to see all the support.”

Thousands of extras, including men, women and children from 36 countries and all 50 states have gathered in Texas to be part of filming of Jesus feeding the 5,000 for “The Chosen,” Season 3. The Chosen

“It has been an unforgettable two days filming the ‘Feeding of the 5,000’ with you,” “The Chosen” posted on its Facebook page Thursday, accompanied by the hashtag “#F5K.”

Some of the extras also posted photos on social media.

The Midlothian location, which covers 900 acres of north Texas, has been selected as a permanent site for “The Chosen” for its topography, weather and Middle Eastern feel. The land is owned by the Salvation Army’s Camp Hoblitzelle and “The Chosen” has signed a multiyear lease.

“We were looking for a place that would be convenient for cast and crew, where we could capture the essence of the Middle Eastern locales where Jesus’ ministry took place,” Brad Pelo, president of “The Chosen,” said in the news release. “When we saw this site and the wide open spaces with rolling hills, we knew it was the place to build our soundstage and set, and to become our home for years to come.”

Dallas Jenkins, director and executive producer of “The Chosen,” walks through the crowd and interacts with the extras while filming scenes of Jesus feeding the 5,000. The Chosen

Construction crews have built a 30,000-square-foot soundstage and a recreation of the Biblical town of Capernaum on the property. Other areas will allow producers to create scenes and landscapes reflecting ancient Rome for the show about the life of Jesus.

The total facilities constructed will exceed $16 million, the news release said.

Midlothian Mayor Richard Reno said the town is pleased to host “The Chosen,” which he believes will bring long-term benefits to local economy.

“The presence of the film company has brought a lot of excitement to the community. It is also contributing to the local economy and has the potential to help attract tourists to our town. They are also partnering to provide a Film Conservatory at the camp where they are filming for our youth,” Reno said. “I feel like Midlothian is being blessed by the production of the series, which is more than just entertainment.”

Members of the Bonner family perform on the new soundstage at a “Feeding of the 5,000” event on the set in Midlothian, Texas. The Chosen

When “The Chosen” is not filming, the facilities will be available for rent by other productions. A ribbon cutting for the new facility is planned for October.

The only downside? Amber Shana Williams, who plays “Tamar” in the series, said it’s the chigger mites and sometimes unpredictable Texas weather.

“Beware of the chiggers,” Williams told a television reporter. “It’s great. It makes you feel like you’re a part of the place and the time, especially when we film during the summer because I’m not sure if you guys are aware that when we shot last year in the middle of the historic Texas ice storm, this is a lot different. We went from frozen ‘Chosen’ to toastin’ ‘Chosen.’”

The “Feeding of the 5,000” scenes are part of Season 3 filming for “The Chosen.”