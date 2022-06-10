A revised rendering of the Yorba Linda California Temple has been released by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The change was announced by the church’s First Presidency Friday in a news release.

A redesign of the Yorba Linda temple was necessary due to permitting and zoning requirements. The temple’s new design focuses on the spire, which has been lowered and moved from the center of the building to just above the entrance.

A revised rendering of the Yorba Linda California Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Residents noted minor concerns about the upcoming construction process in recent months. The church agreed provide notice of its plans to a wider radius of neighbors, for example, according to the Orange County Register.

“We want to make sure we’re good neighbors and trying to facilitate a building that would fit in the architecture of our community, but also be very distinctive for an LDS building,” Art Francis, the church’s communication director for the local Anaheim Coordinating Council, said in the article.

The redesign comes eight days before Elder Mark A. Bragg, a General Authority Seventy and president of the church’s North America West Area, is scheduled to preside at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Yorba Linda California Temple on Saturday, June 18.

The Yorba Linda California Temple was among 20 locations announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the April 2021 general conference.

The location for the Yorba Linda temple was announced on July 15, 2021.

The original exterior rendering of the Yorba Linda temple was released on Sept. 17, 2021.

When completed, the Yorba Linda temple will be one of nine temples in California. The seven operating temples include Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego.

There are more than 750,000 Latter-day Saints attending over 1,200 congregations in California, according to the church’s newsroom.

