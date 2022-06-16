Following two years of unprecedented growth with virtual-only events, RootsTech will return to hosting an in-person gathering in 2023, FamilySearch announced Thursday.

The global family history conference, scheduled for March 2-4, 2023, will offer both a virtual and in-person experience in Salt Lake City, according to a news release.

“We are excited to continue to serve the millions of people who attend virtually each year and look forward to welcoming those who will attend in-person,” said Jen Allen, RootsTech event director.

RootsTech’s last in-person conference was held in February 2020 just before the COVID-19 pandemic caused most public events to close down.

In 2021, RootsTech built a new website and organized an online conference that counted more than 1.1 million participants worldwide.

Growth spiked again with a second consecutive online RootsTech conference in 2022, which drew more than 3 million people, according to the news release.

The virtual portion of the conference will remain free. The in-person even will include an admission fee that is yet to be determined.

As with previous events, RootsTech 2023 will feature keynote speakers, classes, innovative technologies and genealogical opportunities to connect with family past, present and future. Organizers will continue to explore ways to improve on last year’s experience.

“We feel compelled to keep learning and evolving,” Allen said. “We are constantly seeking new ideas to help expand reach outside the industry and create engaging and educational experiences for RootsTech attendees.”

Additional information and details about RootsTech 2023 will be released in the coming months. Learn more or sign up for RootsTech at RootsTech.org.

