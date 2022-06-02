Facebook Twitter
Thursday, June 2, 2022 | 
Faith U.S. & World

Church shooting in Iowa leaves 3 dead, including shooter

Here’s what we’ve learned so far about a shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa, on Thursday

Kelsey Dallas By Kelsey Dallas
   
SHARE Church shooting in Iowa leaves 3 dead, including shooter
AP22154095491709.jpg

People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in Ames, Iowa.

Nirmalendu Majumdar/The Des Moines Register via Associated Press

As President Joe Biden spoke on gun violence Thursday night, a church in Iowa became the site of one of the latest violent attacks.

The Des Moines Register and other outlets are reporting that several 911 calls reached the police Thursday evening about a shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa. Story County Sheriff Capt. Nicholas Lennie later told the media that three people were killed, including the shooter.

“The church hosts a regular Thursday evening event for its youth ministry, the Salt Company,” the Register reported, noting that the shooting took place in the parking lot outside the church.

Related

The Iowa church shooting comes just over one week after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and nearly three weeks after attacks on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and on Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California.

During his address on Thursday, Biden called on Congress to pass “rational, common-sense” gun control measures to stem the tide of gun violence.

“After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland, nothing has been done. This time, that can’t be true. This time, we must actually do something. The issue we face is one of conscience and common sense,” he said.

Next Up In Faith
Latter-day Saint temple reopenings: Here are the latest updates
Think of your closest friends. Do they all look — and vote — like you?
NHL’s lone Latter-day Saint hockey player is one step from the Stanley Cup Finals
How common is abortion in the U.S.? Your questions, answered
The Latter-day Saint behind the world’s biggest cultural event
Tokyo Japan Temple reopens doors for public tours following renovation. See new interior photos