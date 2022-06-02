Church shooting in Iowa leaves 3 dead, including shooter

As President Joe Biden spoke on gun violence Thursday night, a church in Iowa became the site of one of the latest violent attacks.

The Des Moines Register and other outlets are reporting that several 911 calls reached the police Thursday evening about a shooting at Cornerstone Church in Ames, Iowa. Story County Sheriff Capt. Nicholas Lennie later told the media that three people were killed, including the shooter.

“The church hosts a regular Thursday evening event for its youth ministry, the Salt Company,” the Register reported, noting that the shooting took place in the parking lot outside the church.

The Iowa church shooting comes just over one week after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and nearly three weeks after attacks on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and on Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, California.

During his address on Thursday, Biden called on Congress to pass “rational, common-sense” gun control measures to stem the tide of gun violence.

“After Columbine, after Sandy Hook, after Charleston, after Orlando, after Las Vegas, after Parkland, nothing has been done. This time, that can’t be true. This time, we must actually do something. The issue we face is one of conscience and common sense,” he said.