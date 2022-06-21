Why religious schools just won big — again — in front of the Supreme Court

For the second time in three years, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled in favor of religious schools seeking access to public education money in a decision that will further complicate efforts to keep religious organizations from receiving state funds.

Justices in the majority said that a Maine law limiting the participation of faith-based private schools in the state’s unique public education system violated the free exercise clause of the First Amendment.

“Maine’s ‘nonsectarian’ requirement for its otherwise generally available tuition assistance payments ... operates to identify and exclude otherwise eligible schools on the basis of their religious exercise,” wrote Chief Justice John Roberts in the majority opinion, which was joined by all five of his fellow conservatives.

The court’s three liberal justices dissented, arguing that the majority was trampling the First Amendment’s establishment clause in its effort to protect the free exercise of faith. If the court continues down its current path, the result with be more religion-related conflict, not less, wrote Justice Stephen Breyer in his dissent.

“State funding of religious activity risks the very social conflict based upon religion that the religion clauses were designed to prevent,” he wrote.

The case, Carson v. Makin, stemmed from conflict over Maine’s public education system, which operates quite differently than systems in other states.

In recognition of the Maine’s low population density, state law does not require each region to run its own public school. Instead, individual “school administrative units” can choose to bus students to other regions or to provide tuition assistance to certain private schools. At issue in the Supreme Court case was whether state officials could refuse to offer that assistance to families attending sectarian religious schools.

