The Hong Kong Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been rededicated and will reopen next month.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided at the temple’s rededication services on June 19, according to The Church News.
“This beautiful Hong Kong Temple invites us in this Asia area to draw closer to our Savior Jesus Christ, build daily our spiritual foundation, and bless our family generations,” Elder Gong said in the article.
The Hong Kong Temple was the 48th temple built by the church and was dedicated in 1996 by President Gordon B. Hinckley. It was closed in 2019 to undergo needed renovations.
Hong Kong Temple renovation
- The temple closed on July 8, 2019, to undergo extensive renovations.
- Renovation details and renderings were released in August 2019. Plans included improvements to the temple’s mechanical, electrical, heating and plumbing systems, along with replacement of the exterior stone, removal of the steeple and accompanying Angel Moroni statue, landscaping refreshment and room reconfigurations. One of the floors previously used as a meetinghouse was incorporated into the temple experience, while protection against water and moisture was enhanced as well as new windows, artwork and furniture.
Hong Kong Temple history
- The Hong Kong China Temple was announced in 1992 and originally dedicated on May 26, 1996.
- The Hong Kong China Temple was the first multilevel, multipurpose temple building constructed by the church. The inspired design came to President Gordon B. Hinckley, then a counselor in the First Presidency, during a visit to Hong Kong in the early 1990s.
- There are nearly 25,000 Latter-day Saints attending 35 congregations in Hong Kong, according to the church’s newsroom.
