The Hong Kong Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been rededicated and will reopen next month.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presided at the temple’s rededication services on June 19, according to The Church News.

“This beautiful Hong Kong Temple invites us in this Asia area to draw closer to our Savior Jesus Christ, build daily our spiritual foundation, and bless our family generations,” Elder Gong said in the article.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles with the presidency of the rededicated Hong Kong Temple, including, from left, Chi-Wang Jerry Yu, Elder Gong, Yue-Sang Simon Chan and Kam-To Chun. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Hong Kong Temple was the 48th temple built by the church and was dedicated in 1996 by President Gordon B. Hinckley. It was closed in 2019 to undergo needed renovations.

Hong Kong Temple renovation

The temple closed on July 8, 2019, to undergo extensive renovations.

Renovation details and renderings were released in August 2019. Plans included improvements to the temple’s mechanical, electrical, heating and plumbing systems, along with replacement of the exterior stone, removal of the steeple and accompanying Angel Moroni statue, landscaping refreshment and room reconfigurations. One of the floors previously used as a meetinghouse was incorporated into the temple experience, while protection against water and moisture was enhanced as well as new windows, artwork and furniture.

A peaceful place for reflection and meditation inside the Hong Kong Temple following its renovation and rededication. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A place for instruction on the purpose of life inside the renovated and rededicated Hong Kong Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hong Kong Temple history