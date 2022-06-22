Latter-day Saint leaders reduce watering at temples, meetinghouses in American West during drought

Landscapes at some Latter-day Saint temples and meetinghouses may be allowed to turn brown and become dormant during the drought plaguing the American West, the Church of Jesus Christ said Wednesday.

The church also may permanently change some landscaping to reduce water use.

“Much of the American West is experiencing serious drought,” the statement said. “In this area of the United States, the church is working to reduce water use in all our buildings and facilities, including exterior landscaping.”

Church leaders asked members and others to join their effort to conserve water.

“We all play a part in preserving the critical resources needed to sustain life — especially water — and we invite others to join us in reducing water use wherever possible,” the statement said.

The church said it has reduced water by one-third at its historic sites.

A map shows the severity of the drought gripping the western United States. Most of Utah is in extreme drought. The darkest color represents the area experiencing exceptional drought. The map is jointly produced by the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the United States Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Map courtesy of the National Drought Mitigation Center

“Watering of lawns and landscapes at temples, meetinghouses and other buildings is being reduced,” the statement said. “In some cases, landscape will be permitted to brown and become dormant.”

The church said it has been installing irrigation systems and plumbing systems that conserve water in new buildings constructed since the early 2000s. It also is using more secondary and reclaimed water while installing more smart controllers and other systems to reduce water usage.

