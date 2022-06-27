Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday.
Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple timeline
- Eugene, Oregon, was one of 20 new temple sites announced by President Russell M. Nelson at the end of April 2021 general conference.
- The church began identifying the new temple as the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple on Sept. 2, 2021. The temple’s location and exterior rendering were released the same day.
Willamette Valley Oregon Temple size and location
- The single-story temple will have approximately 30,000 square feet.
- The Willamette Valley temple will be built on a 10.5-acre site at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, a suburb of Eugene.
How many Latter-day Saints live in Oregon?
- The Willamette Valley temple will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in the Beaver State. It will join the Portland Oregon (dedicated in 1989) and Medford Oregon temples (dedicated in 2000), and will serve more than 30,000 members.
- There are more than 150,000 Latter-day Saints attending over 300 congregations in Oregon, according to the church’s newsroom.