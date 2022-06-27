Facebook Twitter
Church schedules groundbreaking for Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

By  Trent Toone Trent Toone  ttoone@deseretnews.com
   
An artist’s rendering of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple. The temple’s groundbreaking has been scheduled for Oct. 29, 2022.

Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday.

Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple timeline

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple size and location

  • The single-story temple will have approximately 30,000 square feet.
  • The Willamette Valley temple will be built on a 10.5-acre site at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, a suburb of Eugene.
A map showing the location of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple.

A map showing the location of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How many Latter-day Saints live in Oregon?

  • The Willamette Valley temple will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in the Beaver State. It will join the Portland Oregon (dedicated in 1989) and Medford Oregon temples (dedicated in 2000), and will serve more than 30,000 members.
  • There are more than 150,000 Latter-day Saints attending over 300 congregations in Oregon, according to the church’s newsroom.
