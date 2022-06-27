Groundbreaking plans are scheduled for the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday.

Elder Valeri V. Cordón, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the church’s North America West Area presidency, will preside at Willamette Valley temple groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 29. The event is by invitation only.

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple timeline

Willamette Valley Oregon Temple size and location

The single-story temple will have approximately 30,000 square feet.

The Willamette Valley temple will be built on a 10.5-acre site at the intersection of International Boulevard and Corporate Way in Springfield, a suburb of Eugene.

A map showing the location of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How many Latter-day Saints live in Oregon?