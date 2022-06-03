Facebook Twitter
Latter-day Saints can soon attend the temple without scheduling an appointment

Trent Toone By Trent Toone
   
Attendees walk the grounds at the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple dedication in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Latter-day Saint church members can schedule an appointment or attend the temple without one.

Temple-attending members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will soon have the option of scheduling an appointment or going without one.

The church announced the change Friday in a news release.

Latter-day Saints have been scheduling appointments to attend the temple in recent years as a safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic to limit capacity and ensure opportunities for temple service.

With more than 145 temples now operating at full capacity, the church will soon allow members to attend without an appointment.

Members will receive an email informing them when the temple nearest to them will start accepting patrons without an appointment.

Members are still encouraged to schedule an appointment. Priority will be given to patrons with appointments and those without a reservation may be asked to wait for an opportunity to participate, according to the news release.

As always, appointments are still necessary for all members coming to receive their own ordinances, such as endowment and sealing.

