A new monument honoring early Black pioneers will be dedicated soon in timing with the 175th anniversary of the first wagon company’s 1847 arrival in the Salt Lake Valley.

The public is invited to attend the monument dedication at This is the Place Heritage Park on July 22 at 10 a.m. Government and community leaders, special guests and leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are expected to attend.

Mauli Junior Bonner, the monument’s main coordinator, is thrilled to see the project finally come to fruition and knows July 22 will be an emotional day.

“It’s been a labor of love four years in the making,” Bonner said. “It’s almost like this is the missing piece because there is more to the story, more pioneers that were part of the establishment of this valley. It will be a beautiful addition to the park.”

A crew begins to install a new monument honoring early Black pioneers at This is the Place Heritage Park. The new monument will be unveiled and dedicated on July 22, 2022. Lift Up Voices Foundation

Bonner wrote, directed and produced a film telling the true story of Green Flake in 2021. Proceeds from the film were used to build the new monument. Learn more about the movie, “His Name is Green Flake,” at greenflakemovie.com.

Pioneer Day concert

The Bonner Family, Alex Boye, Truman Brothers, Calee Reed, the Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir and Dallyn Vail Bayles will perform in a concert scheduled for later same day at 8 p.m. Ticket information is available at deseretbookpresents.com.

Related The heartfelt message this diverse Utah choir is sharing through gospel music

The new monument

The new monument includes sculptures of early Black pioneers Green Flake, Jane Manning James with her two sons, Sylvester and Silas, as well as Hark Wales and Oscar Smith. Other Black pioneers were considered but the four all played instrumental roles in the settlement of Utah, Bonner said.

“Green Flake, for me, is the cornerstone,” he said. “He had to be recognized. People knew who he was and what he meant to the community. It’s good to have his memory back.”

Left, Kellen Perkins, a descendant of Green Flake and Jane Manning James, and Tamu Smith, a producer of the film, “His Name is Green Flake,” kneel next to a new statue of Green Flake by Stephanie and Roger Hunt. Lift Up Voices Foundation

Speaking of James, Bonner said: “She represents the faith and strength of all pioneers that followed on that trek. We also know what a significant role women have played in pioneer history and we did not want to leave our women out of this monument.”

The statues were sculpted by Stephanie and Roger Hunt, who also created more than 25 sculptures for the park’s Pioneer Children’s Memorial, dedicated in 2019.

Related Memorial dedicated for 660 pioneer children who died on trek to Utah

Many descendants of these pioneers still live in Utah today, Bonner said.

“Many are so proud of their family lineage and heritage, and I know they are going to be there on that day to recognize their family,” he said. “It will be a real honor to meet the ones I haven’t met and for those who come to see those surviving descendants recognized that day.”

The new monument at This is the Place Heritage Park will feature sculptures of early Black pioneers Green Flake, Jane Manning James, Hark Wales and Oscar Smith. The statues were sculpted by Stephanie and Roger Hunt. Lift Up Voices Foundation

Bio information about the four is found at greenflakemovie.com.

