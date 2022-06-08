Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 
Faith

Gunman at Hill Cumorah fires 22 shots, no one injured at Latter-day Saint visitors’ center

Early reports say two bullets struck the center. Police are still searching for the shooter.

By  Tad Walch Tad Walch
   
Someone fired gunshots at and around the Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center in Manchester, New York, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The Hill Cumorah in Manchester, New York, is the place where Joseph Smith met annually with the angel Moroni from 1823 to 1827. On September 22, 1827, the angel allowed Joseph to obtain the golden plates from which the Book of Mormon would be translated. Someone fired gunshots at and around the visitors’ center maintained by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

A shooter fired as many as two dozen rounds from a treeline, twice striking the Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Manchester, New York on Wednesday afternoon, the Finger Lakes Times reported.

About 80 people were at the visitors’ center at the time of the shooting, according to the report. The news outlet said the gunfire triggered a massive police response, including a SWAT team, but the shooter had not been found.

Ontario County sheriff’s personnel said more than 22 shots were fired at the building, according to police radio traffic, the Times reported.

New York State Police have jurisdiction but are not yet providing any information. Officers are still on the scene and a press briefing at the site is expected this evening, a trooper told the Deseret News.

“This afternoon, several shots were fired at or near the Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center in Palmyra, New York,” church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in a statement. “Gratefully, no injuries have been reported. At this hour, there is little information available. Inquiries about details should be directed to local law enforcement.”

The Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center, where reports say someone fired 22 bullets from a treeline and struck the building.

The Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center, where reports say someone fired 22 bullets from a treeline and struck the building at least twice during visiting hours while several dozen people were present on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

The Hill Cumorah is the place where Joseph Smith met annually with the angel Moroni from 1823 to 1827. The first president and prophet of the church said the angel allowed him to obtain the golden plates from which the Book of Mormon would be translated on Sept. 22, 1827.

A monument at the top of the hill commemorates the events that took place there.

The statue of the angel Moroni on Hill Cumorah in Manchester, New York, were a gunman fired 22 bullets on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Two of the bullets struck the visitors’ center, according to early reports.

