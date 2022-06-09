Nearly 150 pieces of art from Latter-day Saint artists around the world have been selected as part of the 12th International Art Competition of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The new artwork will be featured in a free exhibition at the Church History Museum starting Thursday and continuing through April 3, 2023, according to a news release.

“Sense of Oneness,” by Paola Bidinelli, front, is pictured during the media preview for the 12th International Art Competition at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Winners of the competition will be announced during an awards ceremony Thursday evening.

The church’s International Art Competition seeks to broadcast the lived faith of members worldwide, art curator Laura Paulsen Howe said in the news release.

“We hope to encourage the creation of quality art, showcase the breadth and diversity of Latter-day Saint cultural production and purchase art for the Church History Museum collection that helps to represent who we are as a people,” she said.

Vanessa Stewart, second from the left, talks about “Pew Shoes,” by Carol Johnson with her sons during the 12th International Art Competition at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The theme for this year’s competition is taken from a Book of Mormon scripture in 2 Nephi 26:33, “All are alike unto God.”

There were 850 submissions for the competition. The artwork was selected by a team of five jurors: Heather Belnap, a scholar; Fidalis Buehler, an artist; Rose Datoc Dall, an artist; Amy Maxwell Howard, a scholar; and Nnamdi Okonkwo, an artist.

A detail of “They Are Precious in His Sight,” by Fiona Phillips is pictured during the media preview for the 12th International Art Competition at the Church History Museum in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

The works on display were created by artists from Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, England, Estonia, Fiji, Germany, Ghana, Iraq, Italy, Malawi, Mexico, Nigeria, the Philippines, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Tonga, Ukraine and the United States, among others. These works come in a variety of media, including sculpture, ceramic, chitenge and tapa.