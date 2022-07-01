What the Church of Jesus Christ will call the new greater Guatemala City area temple

A new temple coming to the greater Guatemala City area will be called the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday.

The new temple, the country’s fourth, was announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the Oct. 2020 general conference.

Plans for the Miraflores temple show a two-story temple of approximately 30,000 square feet. It will be built on a 1.5-acre site located at the intersection of 13 Calle and 5-56 in Guatemala City, Guatemala.

A map showing the location of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

There are more than 280,000 Latter-day Saints attending approximately 440 congregations in Guatemala, according to the church’s newsroom.

A rendering of the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple. The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints

