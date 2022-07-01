Facebook Twitter
How the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square hope to bring ‘comfort and peace’ in July

By  Trent Toone
   
The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will host a special event in July designed to bring comfort and peace through music.

This special event, “Love Thy Neighbor,” is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 15-16, in the Conference Center at 8 p.m.

“The world needs the comfort and peace the choir’s music brings. The music and message of the concert will focus on the Savior’s second commandment to ‘love thy neighbor,’” choir president Michael O. Leavitt said in a news release. “We aspire to help those watching and listening to feel closer to God, experience his love, and feel prompted to share that love with others.” 

Who is the featured soloist?

Shea Owens, the director of opera at Brigham Young University and a baritone, will be the featured organist for “Love Thy Neighbor.”

  • Owens was a member of the ensemble at Theater St. Gallen in Switzerland and performed several roles.
  • He sang Col. Ricci in Sondheim’s “Passion” at the Théâtre du Chátelet and joined the orchestra of the Grand Théatre de Genève in concerts of popular repertoire.
  • Owens recently sang his first performances of the title role of Mendelssohn’s “Elijah” with the university’s choirs at the Cathedral of the Madeleine.
  • He also returned this season to the Utah Opera as Samuel in “The Pirates of Penzance.” 
How to view ‘Love Thy Neighbor’

The event will be streamed on Saturday, July 16, at 8 p.m. on the choir’s YouTube channel, the choir’s websiteBroadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, and on five of the Church’s YouTube foreign language channels (French, GermanItalianPortuguese and Spanish). It will be aired on BYUtv on Sunday, July 24, at 3:30 p.m. and will also be available on BYUtv.org, the BYUtv app and the KSL-TV app.

