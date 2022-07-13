See how thousands of Utahns will celebrate the 175th anniversary of Pioneer Day in 2022

The first group of Latter-day Saint pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847.

The party included 143 men, three women and two children, according to Utah.com.

The date of July 24 is now an official state holiday in honor of those industrious early settlers and Utah residents commemorate it annually with concerts, parades, rodeos and fireworks.

This year marks the 175th anniversary of the pioneers’ arrival in the Salt Lake Valley.

The following is a list of Pioneer Day celebrations and events along the Wasatch Front.

This is not an all-inclusive list and events are subject to change.

Cache County

Logan: July 23, 7 a.m., fun run at Willow Park; 7:30 a.m., breakfast at Lions Pavilion; 8 and 9 a.m., tournaments; 10 a.m., family fun zumba at Willow Park stage; noon, Pioneer Day parade followed by festivities; 6:30 p.m., entertainment on stage; 8:30 p.m., The Rowdy Band, followed by fireworks (utahlogan.org).

North Logan: July 23, 7 a.m. fun run at Elk Ridge Park; 7:30 a.m., breakfast at Lions Building; 8 a.m. fishing contest at King Nature Park; 10 a.m., parade, followed by pioneer activities at Mountain View Park; 5:30 p.m., food and bingo at Lions Building; 8 p.m., family games and a movie at Elk Ridge Park, followed by fireworks (northlogancity.org).

Davis County

Bountiful: Handcart Days, July 15, 5 p.m., food, games and activities at Bountiful City Park; 8 p.m., Joshua Creek will perform at the Bountiful City Park Pavilion; July 16, 9 a.m., parade; 11 a.m., mountain man and Native American demonstrations, games and activities; 10 p.m., fireworks at Mueller Park Jr. High (Handcartdays.org).

Kaysville: July 25, 7 a.m., breakfast at Bowman’s Grocery Store parking lot (kaysville.gov).

Layton: July 23, 10 a.m., Pioneer Day Jubilee at Heritage Museum; 5:30 p.m., food at Layton Commons Park; 7 p.m., Riders in the Sky at Kenley Amphitheater; 9:30 p.m., electric light parade followed by party (laytoncity.com).

The Latter-day Saint West Jordan Utah Westbrook Stake float makes its way along the Days of ’47 Parade route in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021. The float won the Pioneers Award. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Salt Lake County

Cottonwood Heights: Butlerville Days, July 28, 4 p.m., festivities and carnival; 6:30 p.m., historic walking tour; July 29, festivities and carnival, with movie after dark; July 30, 11 a.m., parade, festivities and carnival, with fireworks after dark (cottonwoodheights.utah.gov).

Days of ’47 Parade: July 23, 9 a.m. (daysof47.com).

Deseret News Marathon: The longest-operating marathon in Utah — 51 years — is scheduled for Saturday, July 23.

The full marathon, also the fourth oldest marathon west of the Continental Divide, begins at the top of Big Mountain, above Emigration Canyon at 5:30 a.m. and follows the same path the Utah pioneers traveled when they first entered the valley and ends along the Days of ’47 Parade route.

The half marathon begins at the top of Little Mountain at 6 a.m. The road also takes runners down Emigration Canyon to a cheering crowd of thousands.

The 10K race begins at the University of Utah’s Research Park at 500 South Wakara Way at 6 a.m.

Runners start the 2021 Deseret News Marathon in Emigration Canyon in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 23, 2021 Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The 5K race begins at 950 E. South Temple in Salt Lake City at 7 a.m.

Whether running or walking, each participant will be timed and all finishers will receive medals.

Learn more about the Deseret News Marathon at run.deseret.com and register at raceentry.com.

Draper: Draper Days, July 15, festivities at city park, Sixwire with Groovin, followed by fireworks; July 16, 9 a.m., parade; Collin Raye followed by fireworks at city park (draperutah.gov).

Liberty Park: July 23, 9:45 p.m., Laser Light nights (slc.gov).

Red Butte Garden: Pioneer Day, July 24, 9 a.m.-9 p.m., free admission (redbuttegarden.org).

Smith’s Ballpark: July 22-24, 6:35 p.m., Salt Lake Bees vs. Tacoma, fireworks after games (milb.com/salt-lake/tickets/promotions).

Temple Square: July 15-6, 8 p.m., The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will host “Love Thy Neighbor,” featuring soloist Shea Owens (tickets for the event are free but required); July 23, 7 a.m., Sunrise service at the Salt Lake Tabernacle with Elder Lynn G. Robbins, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (daysof47.com).

This is the Place Heritage Park: July 18, 9:30 a.m., SUPer DUPer Day, 10 a.m., Special Pioneer Day Devotional featuring The Piano Guys; July 22, 8 p.m., “A Pioneer Day Concert: Celebrating Our Collective History” will feature The Bonner Family, Alex Boyé, Truman Brothers, Calee Reed, The Debra Bonner Unity Gospel Choir and Dallyn Vail Bayles. Ticket information is available at deseretbookpresents.com; July 23 and 25, 10 a.m., Pioneer Days festivities (thisistheplace.org).

Utah County

Mapleton: July 16-19, pickleball tournament; July 17, 7 p.m., pioneer sunset at city park; July 18, cornhole tournament at Ira Allen Sports Park; July 21, family kickball tournament; 8:30 p.m., bike rally; July 22, 6 p.m. hot dog dinner fundraiser, followed by dancing; July 23, 7 a.m., 5K and fun run, followed by breakfast; 9 a.m., parade, followed by festivities at the park, food, activities and games; 10 p.m., fireworks at Ira Allan Sports Park (mapleton.org).

Provo: July 23, 10 a.m., festivities at Kiwanis Park (Provo Parks and Recreation Facebook).

July 25, 8 a.m., the annual Temple-to-Temple 5K and walk from the Provo Temple to the Provo City Center Temple; serious runners and families are encouraged to participate on behalf of an ancestor. (raceentry.com and Temple To Temple 5K Run / Walk Facebook page.)

Spanish Fork: Fiesta Days, July 20-25, festivities, carnival, 7 p.m. rodeo and community theater; July 23, 9 a.m., children’s parade, 8 p.m., street dance; July 25, 6:30 a.m., 10K and breakfast; 9 a.m. parade; 7 p.m., rodeo, followed by concert and fireworks (spanishfork.org).

University Place: July 23, 5 p.m., festivities and games; 6 p.m., magic show; 6:45 p.m., entertainment featuring Madilyn Page, followed by The Current Band and fireworks (universityplaceorem.com).

Weber County

Ogden: Ogden Pioneer Days, July 17, 6 p.m., devotional with former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and musical guest Calee Reed at Ogden Tabernacle, followed by Lindquist Pops Concert and fireworks at Weber State pond; July 20-23 and 25, PRCA Rodeo at Ogden Pioneer Stadium; July 25, 9 a.m., parade (ogdenpioneerdays.com).