Who is Jared Birchall? BYU grad, Latter-day Saint is top adviser to Elon Musk, world’s richest man

Jared Birchall, a Brigham Young University graduate and Latter-day Saint, is the wealth manager and right hand man for Elon Musk, the richest man in the world.

Birchall, 48, who helps Musk manage his vast fortune of around $230 billion and is a key player in Musk’s bid to purchase Twitter, was featured as a member of Musk’s inner circle in a recent Wall Street Journal article.

The Wall Street Journal article comes as Musk, the Tesla chief executive, is attempting to escape his $44 billion contract to buy social media giant Twitter.

Who is Jared Birchall?

Along with helping to manage Musk’s fortune, Birchall is the director of Musk’s family office, director for his startup, Boring Co., and the CEO of Musk’s Neuralink, a tech company with the goal of making a brain implant that could be used by quadriplegic patients to control a computer or other devices.

Birchall, the longest standing member of Musk’s inner circle, has also been in charge of his foundation since 2016, according to the Wall Street Journal article.

Birchall reportedly receives a salary of between $1 million and $3 million, according to the New York Post.

Jared Birchall, a BYU grad and Latter-day Saint, is an adviser to Elon Musk, the richest man in the world. New York Post screengrab

Here are some details about Birchall’s background:



Birchall is one of 11 children in his family and grew up traveling California as part of a song-and-dance troupe called “The Birchall Family Singers.”

He is an Eagle Scout and practicing member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is married and a father of five children.

Birchall received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brigham Young University in 1999, following which he had a brief stint as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs in 2000, according to finance.yahoo.com.

He worked at Merrill Lynch as a private-wealth adviser until 2010. He was fired for “sending correspondence to a client without management approval, according to a report.

Birchall then became a senior vice president at Morgan Stanley until 2016 when he was hired by Musk.

How Jared Birchall met Elon Musk

Birchall crossed paths with Musk about 10 years ago while working as a client adviser for Morgan Stanley in southern California. He assisted Musk in arranging hundreds of millions of dollars of loans from the investment bank when Musk was in need of cash. Musk later hired Birchall, the Wall Street article reported.

When Musk moved from California to Texas in 2020, Birchall relocated his family there as well.

“He has since become the closest thing Mr. Musk has to a public face in the Texas capital, handling business and attending events on Mr. Musk’s behalf,” the article said.