Does an image of Joseph Smith exist? What one descendant found in a forgotten family heirloom

What did Joseph Smith look like?

His death mask, paintings and descriptions of his physical appearance provide some clues of the appearance of the first president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

But no verified photograph or image of Joseph Smith has ever been found — until now?

A descendant believes he has found a daguerreotype of Joseph Smith, according to Lachlan Mackay, a member of Community of Christ’s Council of Twelve Apostles who oversees the Joseph Smith Historic Site in Nauvoo, Illinois.

Community of Christ, formerly called the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, is the second-largest religious body to trace its origin to the revelations of Joseph Smith.

“For me, it’s pretty significant. I no longer have to guess at what he looked like,” Mackay said. “It is consistent with the period and everything we can find, it is consistent with the period for having been made in Nauvoo, and the fact that it has this Smith family provenance, that is really what sets it apart from the other daguerreotypes of Joseph, which it seems like one pops up every other week, and most of them are very easily ruled out. With this one that has not been the case.”

The discovery and findings were announced Thursday in the Spring/Summer 2022 issue of the John Whitmer Historical Association Journal (www.jwha.info) and a news release.

A daguerreotype discovered in a locket is believed by some to be Joseph Smith, the first president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dan Larsen, Jim Mathis

Discovering the daguerreotype

Daniel Larsen, Smith’s great-great grandson and a Latter-day Saint, inherited some family heirlooms from his mother, Lois Smith Larsen, prior to her death in 1992.

There were two pocket watches among the collection, including one with Joseph Smith III’s initials engraved on the front. The second watch featured an image of several buildings along the shore of a lake. Larsen was unable to open the second piece because he said the release mechanism was bent. He set the watch aside and forgot about it for the next 28 years.

Larsen found the object again in 2020 and this time managed to get it open. Inside he found the image of a man with a likeness to his ancestor, Joseph Smith.

Larsen believes the watch was actually a watch locket, a piece of daguerrean jewelry that appears like a pocket watch when closed.

Larsen emailed the image to Mackay, his nephew.

“When I first glanced at it, my initial impression was ‘That’s not Joseph.’ The version he sent was at a bit of an angle,” Mackay said. “But it seemed worthy of further exploration.”

A daguerreotype that was discovered inside the Smith/Larsen watch locket by Dan Larsen is believed by some to be Joseph Smith, the first president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dan Larsen, Jim Mathis

Two years of research

For the last two years Mackay has collaborated with Ronald Romig, who has 30 years of experience examining Smith family visual materials, to study the image, the artifact and its authenticity.

Mackay said they used methods such as facial recognition software to compare the daguerreotype with Smith’s 1842 oil portrait attributed to artist David Rogers and with his death mask. They used methods like photographic overlays and cutaways, as well as extensive historical research.

“I have become convinced that it is, in fact, Joseph,” Mackay said. “It feels like it fits. It’s consistent with the portrait. At first glance, the overall impression is some ways different, but the individual features are really quite similar. And it is consistent with the death mask. It would be helpful if we had lots of other photos to compare it with. Of course, we don’t.”

Who is the photographer?

As part of their research, Mackay and Romig found advertisements for Daguerrean lockets in The Prophet, a Latter-day Saint newspaper printed in New York City in 1844.

According to their research, Lucian Foster, a Latter-day Saint, moved from New York City to Nauvoo and lived in the Smith mansion house for two months before Joseph Smith was killed on June 27, 1844.

“We know Foster was taking daguerreotypes after Joseph’s death. It’s been uncertain whether he was doing it before Joseph’s death, but he is the best candidate for creating it,” Mackay said.

“Joseph Smith III says repeatedly that Lucian Foster made a daguerreotype of his father. The family believed that there was one made, and there have been historians from both traditions (Community of Christ and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) who believe that there was one somewhere in the Joseph Smith III family.”

A daguerreotype discovered in a locket is believed by some to be Joseph Smith, the first president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Here it is compared to an 1842 oil painting of Smith by David Rogers. Oil painting, Community of Christ/Dan Larsen

The ‘penetrating glance’ of Joseph Smith

Early Latter-day Saint apostle Parley P. Pratt once described the power of Joseph Smith’s gaze.

“There was something connected with the serene and steady penetrating glance of his eye, as if he would penetrate the deepest abyss of the human heart, gaze into eternity, penetrate the heavens, and comprehend all worlds,” Pratt wrote.

The eyes of the man in the daguerreotype evoke similar feelings for Mackay.

“It’s the eyes that really capture me,” he said. “As I look into the eyes of this person captured in this image, I think I can see why people would choose to follow him.”

There are other features of the face that Mackay thinks match up, such as the mouth on the right, the eyelid on the left, and the “frown line” or deep wrinkle adjacent to the left eyebrow.

Other images of Joseph Smith?

This is not the first time someone has come forward with a purported photograph of Joseph Smith.

In 2008, S. Michael Tracy published a book, “Millions Shall Know Brother Joseph Again: The Joseph Smith Photography.” The photography in question was said to have been taken in 1840, but the technology didn’t match the time period, the Deseret News reported.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement in March of that year seeking to lessen speculation about that daguerreotype.

“On the basis of available evidence it is not possible to confirm that the image is, in fact, of Joseph Smith,” the statement said.