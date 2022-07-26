Uplifting Christian pop and instrumental music from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now available on multiple streaming apps.

The church is registered as an official artist on streaming channels called “Church of Jesus Christ” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora, a news release announced Tuesday.

“Music is a way to worship God and feel the spirit,” Matthew Anderson, product manager, said in the news release. “We hope creating this artist not only provides members with a great source to boost their spirituality, but also gives the church new ways to reach individuals seeking to feel the love of Christ.”

What’s available?

Listeners can create playlists using music produced by the church or recorded from live events. Some of the initial albums being released on church accounts include:



A selection of hymns and the soundtrack from Season 1 of the Book of Mormon Videos series.

Hymns sung by popular Latter-day Saint artists.

Playlists will soon be added for more specific circumstances, such songs for the Sunday mood, inspiration or spirituality.

In addition to the official church artist account, two other streaming services artists are providing music from the church: Strive to Be features youth music, including an annual album with additional singles, and The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square features music from the choir.

Benefits of subscription

Subscribers to these accounts will receive:



Updates when new music is released or additional music is added.

Soundtracks, instrumental versions of hymns, Face to Face event music and other song collections.

Ability to add church music to your current playlists.

Ability to create your own playlists of church music.

Links to subscribe

Here are the links for the new Church of Jesus Christ channels.

Church of Jesus Christ artist:



Links to subscribe to Strive to Be artist:



Links to subscribe to The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square artist:

