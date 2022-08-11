BYU Education Week celebrates 100 years of instruction and learning

BYU Education Week is celebrating a special milestone this year — 100 years of providing educational experiences for lifelong learners at Brigham Young University’s Provo campus.
The five-day event, scheduled for Aug. 15-19, will feature close to 1,000 classes taught by hundreds of presenters on a wide range of topics, including sessions taught by church leaders and a devotional with a member of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The theme for 2022 BYU Education Week is “Of Things Both in Heaven and in the Earth,” from Latter-day Saint scripture’s Doctrine and Covenants, section 88, verse 79.
This year’s theme was selected to commemorate the program’s 100th anniversary and the diversity of learning that has been available through the years, organizers wrote in the 2022 BYU Education Week guide.
“Education Week presentations continue to be designed for youth and adults, women and men, single and married individuals, with classes available in a great variety — gospel principles, the arts, family and marriage relationships, finance, personal development, technology, health and many others,” the guide said. “You have an opportunity to learn much that will motivate, encourage, strengthen and rejuvenate. We are confident that as you attend the program and benefit from the resources and atmosphere of Brigham Young University, you will have a rewarding and uplifting experience.”
Registration information is found at educationweek.byu.edu.
BYU Education Week highlights, events for 2022
- Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles will be the campus devotional speaker in the Marriott Center on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m.
- Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy who also serves as commissioner of Church Educational System, will speak on “Why are there so many ‘BYUs’?” in the Ernest L. Wilkinson Student Center on Monday, Aug. 15, at 12:30 p.m.
- The church’s Sunday School general presidency, with Brother Mark L. Pace, president; Brother Milton Camargo, first counselor; and Brother Jan E. Newman, second counselor; will present on “Teaching in the Savior’s Way, at Home and at Church” in the Marriott Center on Monday, Aug. 15, at 12:30 p.m.
- The church’s Young Men general presidency, with Brother Steven J. Lund, president; Brother Ahmad Corbitt, first counselor; and Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor; will present on “Understanding and Implementing the Children and Youth Program, Part 1” in the Marriott Center on Monday, Aug. 15, at 1:50 p.m.
- The church’s Primary general presidency, with Sister Susan H. Porter, president; Sister Amy A. Wright, first counselor; and Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor; will present on “Understanding and Implementing the Children and Youth Program, Part 2” in the Marriott Center on Monday, Aug. 15, at 3:10 p.m.
- BYU Education Week will feature evening performances. “The Sound of Music” will be performed in the de Jong Concert Hall Tuesday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. Dallyn Vail Bayles and Amy Shreeve Keeler will perform “Timeless: The Golden Age of Broadway,” in the Marriott Center, Tuesday to Friday, at 7:30 p.m. Ticket information for both events is available at educationweek.byu.edu.
Timeline of BYU Education Week
- BYU Education Week began as “Leadership Week” in January 1922 with the purpose of providing spiritual and academic training to leaders in various lines of community and church leadership.
- Organizers began charging participants a $1 participation fee in 1955.
- Classes for youth, ages 14-18, began in 1958.
- Leadership Week continued on an annual basis until 1962, with the exception of 1942-47 and 1949.
- The program’s name was changed to Education Week in 1963 due to a shift in the nature of courses offered and the ability of the public to attend by that time.
- In the spring of 1972, Education Week programs were placed under the sponsorship of the Division of Continuing Education in the Church Educational System.
- Education Week was moved to August in 1973 to accommodate a new semester calendar for BYU.
- Sponsorship for Education Week was transferred to BYU’s Division of Continuing Education in April 2008.
- During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Education Week was revamped to create an online format.
- In recent years, thousands from all over the United States and many foreign countries have flocked to BYU campus to attend Education Week.