How faith helped the MLB’s newest manager turn baseball into a career

Long before baseball coach Tony Beasley was named Texas Rangers interim manager Monday, he was already thanking God. He’s leaned on his Christian faith throughout his career to keep focused, stay hopeful and be a positive influence on others, as Religion News Service reported in 2017.

That article focused on Beasley’s battle with cancer and how his relationship with God gave him strength. But it also discussed his broader commitment to “(walking) by faith” and what that’s looked like during his career.

“I’m always thinking in spiritual terms because everything I have and everything I do is because of God’s goodness and his grace,” Beasley told Religion News Service.

Beasley attended a Baptist church with his family while growing up in rural Virginia. He sang in the church youth choir and took on a leadership role as a teen, the article noted.

However, he said it wasn’t until he enrolled at the evangelical school Liberty University and joined its baseball team that he truly embraced his faith.

“At Liberty was when I really understood what it meant to have a personal relationship with Christ and to really surrender,” Beasley told Religion News Service.

After college, Beasley bounced around the minor leagues for nearly a decade before becoming a coach. He’s now been coaching for more than 20 years. He was hired by the Texas Rangers in November 2014.

As recently as this weekend, Beasley’s tweeted about God and faith.

“You can ask anybody in here just how big an impact Beasley has on everybody as far as his faith and his attitude — it’s just contagious,” said then-Texas Rangers outfielder Delino DeShields about Beasley in 2017.

On Monday, the Rangers announced that they’d fired manager Chris Woodward and appointed Beasley, who had been serving as third-base coach, to take his place on an interim basis.

“This is his first managing job in the major leagues, but he has managed in the minor leagues, beginning in 2001 with the Williamsport (Pennsylvania) Crosscutters,” the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

When Beasley was named interim manager Monday, his college team tweeted its support.

“Congrats to former Liberty Flame (Tony Beasley.) ... Good luck, skip!” Liberty baseball said.

Beasley won his first game as manager Monday night against the Oakland A’s.

“It was fun. I was a little nervous early on ... but as the game got going I was just getting into the flow of what’s happening,” he said in a press conference after the game.

