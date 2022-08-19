Thurl Bailey, former NBA player, sports broadcaster, singer/songwriter and public speaker, is joining the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

The former Jazzman will greet audiences and distinguished guests before the choir’s weekly performance of “Music and the Spoken Word” on a rotating basis. He will begin welcoming audiences this Sunday at the Conference Center, according to a news release.

The 6-foot-11 Bailey was drafted by the Utah Jazz in 1983 after his North Carolina State Wolfpack won the NCAA championship. He spent the majority of his 16-year professional basketball career with the Jazz.

Bailey was raised as a Baptist but joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while playing basketball in Italy.

Since his retirement in 1999, Bailey has become a TV basketball analyst, engaged in community service with Utah’s refugees, written and performed music, authored a book, produced a podcast and been a devout family man, among other things.