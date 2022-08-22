Kate Holbrook, writer, historian, champion of Latter-day Saint women’s history, dies at 50

Kate Holbrook, historian, writer and champion of Latter-day Saint women’s history, died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. She was 50.

Her cause of death was listed as a “rare cancer of the eye,” according to her obituary. Her husband, Sam Brown, announced her passing on social media Saturday.

“Today I have no poetry, only a broken heart and the brutal fact that broke it,” Brown wrote in a tweet. “Kate died this morning. Funeral expected this Saturday in Salt Lake City.”

“We are utterly bereft, and we are also filled with the joy of her existence,” her family wrote in Holbrook’s obituary.

Key contributions

Holbrook served as the managing historian of women’s history in the Church History Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Born in Santa Barbara, California, in Jan. 13, 1972, Holbrook was raised by her mother and her grandmother, Belle Fillmore Stewart, in Provo, Utah.

She served a Latter-day Saint mission in Russia before graduating from Brigham Young University. She went on to graduate from Harvard Divinity School with a master of divinity, and earned a doctorate in religious studies from Boston University.

She was one of two historians who joined Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in speaking to young adults about church history topics in a “Face to Face” broadcast in 2018.

She was a key contributor to “The First Fifty Years of Relief Society,” “At the Pulpit: 185 Years of Discourses by Latter-day Saint Women” and other publications highlighting the faith and dedication of early Latter-day Saint women.

Historian Kate Holbrook, center, speaks during a worldwide “Face to Face” church history broadcast in Nauvoo, Illinois, on Sept. 9, 2018. Participating were Elder Quentin L. Cook, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Holbrook and historian Matt Grow. Holbrook died on Aug. 20, 2022. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Holbrook spoke at BYU Women’s Conference and lectured at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute in 2020. She was also a featured guest on The Church News podcast in 2021.

“Kate loved Jesus with her whole heart. There wasn’t a part of her that didn’t breathe God and gospel. She was honored to lead teams to tell the story of the Latter-day Saints to outsiders and the stories of women to her fellow Saints,” her obituary says.

“As she contemplated her passage from mortality with great sadness, it was not because she lacked confidence in the reality of an afterlife. Instead, she mourned her physical absence from the mortal lives of her beloveds. She held in her hands and her heart both the certainty that death is not the end of us and the terrible tragedy of mortality cut short.”

Preserving women’s history

Holbrook joined the Church History Department in 2011 as its first historian specializing in women’s history.

“History needs to be told,” Holbrook said in 2016, “in a way that integrates what men were doing with what women were doing.”

Holbrook sought history projects that she thought would “matter to people today and can help us today,” she said.

“We need to see more vividly the ways women’s contributions have been an integral part of building the church throughout church history,” Holbrook said in 2016. “It’s something we need to see and understand to understand how to move forward and to help Latter-day Saint women really feel their worth and, I think, to feel like this is a place to put their energy, to see that it is a place where women have put their energy to important results and achieved important things. Women really being able to see how Mormon women have helped build the church is part of why I think history matters.”

Reaction to Kate Holbrook’s passing

Friends and colleagues mourned Holbrook’s passing and offered tributes on social media over the weekend.

“MHA is heartbroken by the news that Dr. Kate Holbrook has passed away,” the Mormon History Association wrote in a tweet. “We are grateful for her scholarship on Latter-day Saint women and her service as managing historian of women’s history at the Church History Department.”

Spencer Fluhman, executive director of the Maxwell Institute:

“Kate Holbrook is a very bright light,” he wrote in a tweet. “We all love her.”

W. Paul Reeve, professor and director of graduate studies in the history department at the University of Utah:

“Kate was such a light, Sam, and such a compassionate soul I’m so very sorry. My prayers are for God’s grace to lift and surround you and your daughters as you mourn.”

Matthew Bowman, associate professor of religion and history and Howard W. Hunter Chair of Mormon Studies at Claremont Graduate University:

“I organized a conference with Kate Holbrook that turned into a book,” he wrote. “She cared deeply about women’s history, about opening and organizing communities, about the power of history to heal and make us better. I learned from and leaned on her. Peace and prayers to her and her family.”

Erika Koth Barrett wrote:

“Kate Holbrook was my inspiration for getting involved in Mormon women history and sociology. Her work is invaluable and will positively impact millions for years to come. She’s a huge reason women’s voices in Mormonism are being reclaimed. Past, future, & present thank God for her.”

Benjamin Park, assistant professor of history at Sam Houston State University:

“Kate Holbrook was not only a brilliant scholar, but a phenomenally kind person. This is a heartbreaking loss.”

Holbook is survived by her husband and the couple’s three daughters.

Instead of flowers, the family is encouraging well-wishers to donate to the Kate Holbrook Endowed Scholarship Fund at BYU for primary caregivers of children pursuing graduate work in humanities.

