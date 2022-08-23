Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 23, 2022 
Faith U.S. & World

Church breaks ground on second temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

See a gallery of photos from the groundbreaking ceremony

By Trent Toone
Primary children participate in the turning of soil during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubumbashi temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has broken ground for the Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, a General Authority Seventy who serves as the church’s Africa Central Area president, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a news release.

“Dear friends, we are truly blessed to be in this land where we can worship God freely,” Elder Carpenter said. “We express our appreciation to the wise government leaders who uphold the standards of religious freedom and seek to create and sustain laws that support the sanctity and importance of the family and faith in God.”

Elder Thierry Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency, expressed gratitude to have a second temple in his native country.

“Sister Mutombo and I are so grateful to be here,” he said in a news release. “This is our homeland. We are so grateful to witness God’s love for the people. This temple will bless lives on both sides of the veil, this place will be a place of joy, a place of peace and a place of learning.”

Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

Africa Central Area presidency with their families at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubumbashi temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Friends assist 102-year-old Samson Kibwe to go turn soil during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubumbashi temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Matthew L. Carpenter speaks with Madame Immaculee Bagabe Batete, of the Ministry of Culture, Arts, &amp; Intercommunity Relations, at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubumbashi temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder and Sister Yengo at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubumbashi temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A rendering of the Lubumbashi temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Lubumbashi Stake choir sings at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Lubumbashi temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
  • The Lubumbashi temple will be 19,300 square feet in size and will be constructed on 2.57 acres. It will include two endowment rooms of 30 seats each. Ancillary buildings of 31,000 square feet will be built on the site, which will include a distribution center and patron and missionary housing.
  • There are nearly 90,000 Latter-day Saints attending 250 congregations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the church’s newsroom.

