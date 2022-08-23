Church breaks ground on second temple in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has broken ground for the Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Elder Matthew L. Carpenter, a General Authority Seventy who serves as the church’s Africa Central Area president, presided at the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to a news release.

“Dear friends, we are truly blessed to be in this land where we can worship God freely,” Elder Carpenter said. “We express our appreciation to the wise government leaders who uphold the standards of religious freedom and seek to create and sustain laws that support the sanctity and importance of the family and faith in God.”

Elder Thierry Mutombo, a General Authority Seventy who serves as first counselor in the Africa Central Area presidency, expressed gratitude to have a second temple in his native country.

“Sister Mutombo and I are so grateful to be here,” he said in a news release. “This is our homeland. We are so grateful to witness God’s love for the people. This temple will bless lives on both sides of the veil, this place will be a place of joy, a place of peace and a place of learning.”

Lubumbashi Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple

