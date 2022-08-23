See inside New Zealand’s first Latter-day Saint temple following its 4-year renovation

For the first time in more than 60 years, the public is invited to tour the newly remodeled Hamilton New Zealand Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The open house for the historic Hamilton temple will run from Friday, Aug. 26, to Saturday, Sept. 17, except for Sundays.

The Hamilton temple, the first in New Zealand, was originally dedicated on April 20, 1958. It closed in July 2018 for extensive renovation.

The newly renovated Hamilton New Zealand Temple has started offering public tours. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Hamilton temple rededication is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16. In-person attendance at the rededication service is by invitation only.

The Hamilton New Zealand Temple

The Hamilton New Zealand Temple was announced in 1955 and originally dedicated by President David O. McKay on April 20, 1958. It was the first Latter-day Saint temple to be built in the Southern Hemisphere and the second outside of the United States and Canada, following the Bern Switzerland Temple.

The building underwent significant structural upgrades to meet national seismic standards. On the exterior, the historic painted concrete masonry remains unchanged. The blocks were manufactured on site by the original construction crew, most of whom were labor missionaries who donated their time, according to a news release.

Inside the temple the layout has been reconfigured for better flow and efficiency. Some parts of the original design were restored, including the historic murals. There are also new design elements that reflect the work of the original builders of the temple, and local Māori traditions. The temple features oak millwork created by craftspeople in Hamilton and decorative painting derived from local Māori patterns.

