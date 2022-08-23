Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | 
Faith U.S. & World

See inside New Zealand’s first Latter-day Saint temple following its 4-year renovation

Public tours have started for the remodeled Hamilton temple more than 60 years after it was originally dedicated

By  Trent Toone Trent Toonettoone@deseretnews.com
The newly remodeled Hamilton New Zealand Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For the first time in more than 60 years, the public is invited to tour the newly remodeled Hamilton New Zealand Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The open house for the historic Hamilton temple will run from Friday, Aug. 26, to Saturday, Sept. 17, except for Sundays.

The Hamilton temple, the first in New Zealand, was originally dedicated on April 20, 1958. It closed in July 2018 for extensive renovation. 

The newly renovated Hamilton New Zealand Temple has started offering public tours.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Hamilton temple rededication is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 16. In-person attendance at the rededication service is by invitation only.

The Hamilton New Zealand Temple

  • The Hamilton New Zealand Temple was announced in 1955 and originally dedicated by President David O. McKay on April 20, 1958. It was the first Latter-day Saint temple to be built in the Southern Hemisphere and the second outside of the United States and Canada, following the Bern Switzerland Temple.
The walls of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple take shape in 1957.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Construction of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple spire in 1957.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Workers building the front steps of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple in 1957.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Hamilton New Zealand Temple during construction, 1958.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Hamilton Temple baptistry includes a mural depicting Jesus Christ’s baptism in 1958.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The celestial room in the Hamilton Temple in 1958.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
People line up to tour the Hamilton Temple during the open house in 1958.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President David O. McKay at the celebration for the Hamilton Temple dedication in 1958.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A tent camp for visitors during the dedication of the Hamilton Temple in 1958.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
  • The building underwent significant structural upgrades to meet national seismic standards. On the exterior, the historic painted concrete masonry remains unchanged. The blocks were manufactured on site by the original construction crew, most of whom were labor missionaries who donated their time, according to a news release.
  • Inside the temple the layout has been reconfigured for better flow and efficiency. Some parts of the original design were restored, including the historic murals. There are also new design elements that reflect the work of the original builders of the temple, and local Māori traditions. The temple features oak millwork created by craftspeople in Hamilton and decorative painting derived from local Māori patterns.
The baptistry in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The entrance to the baptismal font in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The baptismal font in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple is held up by oxen representing the 12 tribes of Israel.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The lounge area of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple with a painting of New Zealand scenery.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The reception area of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A sitting area in the lounge of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple with original artwork of the Savior Jesus Christ.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The lounge area of the newly renovated Hamilton New Zealand Temple in August 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Original artwork depicting the beauty of New Zealand in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
An instruction room in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
One of two instruction rooms in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The celestial room in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The celestial room in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple has a subtle tree mural on the walls.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The celestial room of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple features a historic mural that was restored during the remodel.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The celestial room in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A small sealing room in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A sealing room in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
One of eight sealing rooms in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A chandelier in the celestial room of the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The bride’s room in the Hamilton New Zealand Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Other Latter-day Saint temples in New Zealand

