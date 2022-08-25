Father James Martin announces new book on Lazarus, ‘Come Forth’

On Tuesday, Father James Martin announced on Twitter that his latest book on the Biblical story of Lazarus will be published by Harper One Publishing. The book features artwork from Kristen Wheeler and will be called “Come Forth.”

Dear friends: I'm happy to share this new work of art by Kristen Wheeler, who created it to accompany my new book on Lazarus, called "Come Forth," to be published next year by @HarperOneBooks. I sent her the manuscript and so she depicts not only what she imagines happening... pic.twitter.com/ymU0z1GYtw — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) August 23, 2022

What is ‘Come Forth’ about?

“Come Forth: The Promise of Jesus’s Latest Miracle” is slated to be an extensive analysis of the Lazarus passage in the Gospel of St. John. The book’s summary says that this book specifically offers insight into the historical context and reception history of the story, how believers can read the story of Lazarus, and how to let go of limiting beliefs that do not allow them to fully see the glory of God.

In the book, Father Martin wrote, “All of us have things that we need to ‘let die’ in order to follow God more freely, to love more deeply, and to become the people whom God desires us to be.”

What is the story of Lazarus?

The miracle of Lazarus is found in John 11:1-44. The story took place at Bethany, where Jesus heard that the brother of Mary, Lazarus, had died. Jesus decided to raise him from the dead. When Jesus healed him, the gospel account reads, “When he had said this, he cried with a loud voice, ‘Lazarus, come out!’”

The story of Lazarus has a long history in both art and literature.

Who is Father James Martin?

A Jesuit priest, Father Martin is one of the most popular Catholic priests online, known for his media influence and bridge building with the LGBTQ+ community. He’s editor-at-large of the Jesuit magazine America and was one of the consultants on Martin Scorsese’s hit movie “Silence.”

Among others, he authored the book “Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity,” and also “Jesus: A Pilgrimage.” He’s a New York Times bestselling author who has written extensively about Ignatian spirituality.