Church announces plans to renovate, expand Hawaii’s second Latter-day Saint temple

The Kona Hawaii Temple will close for extensive renovations in October 2023, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-days announced Monday in a news release.

The project will increase the square footage of the Kona temple from 9,500 to approximately 12,000. The renovation is expected to be completed by late 2025. Dates for the public open house and rededication following the renovation will be announced closer to the completion date.

Latter-day Saints living in the Kona temple district are encouraged to attend the Laie Hawaii Temple while the Kona temple is closed.

An artist’s rendering of the Kona Hawaii Temple, which is scheduled to close for renovation in October 2023. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Kona temple, located on the Big Island of Hawaii, about 180 miles southeast of Laie, was dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley in January 2000.

The Laie temple, the church’s fifth temple worldwide, was originally dedicated in 1919. The temple closed in 2009 for renovations and was rededicated by President Thomas S. Monson in 2010.

There are close to 75,000 Latter-day Saints attending more than 140 congregations in Hawaii, according to the church’s newsroom.